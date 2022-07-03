The Summit of the Americas hosted by President Joe Biden has come and gone with little fanfare and nothing in the way of real commitments to work together.
But it did serve as a test of the United States’ relationship with Mexico and Central America – a test that Mexico failed badly. It also showed that the three troubled Central American countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras are not serious about dealing with the corruption and violence that is causing so many of their citizens to leave.
Take Mexico first. On June 12, China’s defense minister, Wei Fenghe, made clear that China would wage war if Taiwan continues to push for independence. What does this have to do with Mexico? Consider all the American companies that have invested heavily in China and how they must be traumatized by this threat. Many are thinking about where they can relocate their businesses where there is greater stability and labor costs are lower than they are in the U.S.
The clear answer is Mexico because:
• It is geographically close, reducing shipping costs and making it much easier to visit an investment.
• The U.S. has more in common culturally with Mexico than China.
• There is less of a language barrier.
• U.S. companies have already made substantial investments in Mexico, some of it very sophisticated.
Another common industry is oil and gas, and we have technology that could substantially upgrade production in Mexico.
Mexico’s economy is struggling, and it could use an influx of U.S. investment. Yes, there is a maquila industry on the border with a number of assembly plants, but the pay is poor. Mexico’s minimum wage is about $9 a day in most of the country and $13 in the border areas.
By comparison, the minimum wage in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is $12.95 an hour and in New Mexico overall $11.50.
With such low wages along the border, is it any wonder that so many young people join drug cartels?
So it’s surprising that Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, refused to go to the Los Angeles summit, missing a chance to rebuild his relationship with Biden. AMLO could have shown his interest in partnering with the U.S. to create an attractive working environment for U.S. companies looking to leave China.
Many years ago, I was the director of the Colorado International Trade Office and worked to attract Japanese investment to Colorado. Japanese executives always wanted to know the attitude of our political leaders like the governor. Would they be welcome in our state?
The situation with the three Northern Triangle countries of Central America is different but very bleak. The presidents of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras also refused to attend, despite intense efforts on the part of the U.S., including Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been to the region twice, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Why not attend and seek more support for their problems of corruption, poverty, climate change and soaring homicide rates?
El Salvador is the most dangerous country in the world in terms of homicides per capita with a rate of 52.02 homicides per 100,000 citizens per year, according to Statistica.
Honduras is ranked fourth and Guatemala 19th.
According to Wikipedia, the murder rate in the U.S. where we are increasingly concerned about crime is only 5.3. Imagine the reaction here if our homicide rate was 10 times higher.
Why, therefore, did these countries spurn Biden and fail to send their presidents to Los Angeles? Could it be that their leaders are not interested in reform and that they don’t care that thousands of their citizens are fleeing to the U.S.? Could it be that getting rid of their most dynamic citizens – those who have the courage to make the brutal trek to the U.S. border – rids them of those citizens who would be most likely to protest against them?
There is a positive side to this for the U.S. but it won’t get much traction in an election year when Biden is viewed as vulnerable on the issue of immigration. The migrants who I have met in shelters like Repettrans and La Casa del Migrante in Juárez and Tierra de Oro in Palomas are committed to becoming good citizens of our country.
I think back to visiting Respettrans on June 13 and meeting two sisters from Honduras who had set up an English class for the kids in the shelter.
“They have to know English if they are going to succeed in the United States,” the sisters said. Aren’t we the ones who will benefit from this kind of commitment?
Morgan Smith visits the border monthly and writes about border issues. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.