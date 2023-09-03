Migrant from Ecuador

A migrant from Ecuador turns over his documents to Border Patrol agents Fidel Baca and Sean Coffey.

 Photo by Morgan Smith

It was 6 a.m. on a recent Tuesday as I waited by the Sunland Park Police Station for the Border Patrol agents. Still semidark, the morning was cool. The day before it had been 109 degrees when I delivered food to several shelters in Juárez.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.