It was 6 a.m. on a recent Tuesday as I waited by the Sunland Park Police Station for the Border Patrol agents. Still semidark, the morning was cool. The day before it had been 109 degrees when I delivered food to several shelters in Juárez.
Soon agents Fidel Baca, Sean Coffey and Marcia Finnegan arrived. Baca, a 14-year Border Patrol veteran, would be our driver.
The first stop would be the base of Mount Cristo Rey where other agents had detained a woman who initially claimed she lived in Anapra but then admitted she was from Torreón, Mexico. She had fallen while descending Cristo Rey, had a small cut near her mouth and was taken to medical care.
When we arrived, the agents could see a group of maybe 10 migrants on the ridgeline above us. They were waiting for a chance to come down the mountain and enter the U.S. A helicopter hovered nearby.
“It’s a waiting game,” Baca said.
This area along the base of the mountain and the area several miles to the west where a border wall separates Sunland Park, New Mexico, from Anapra, Mexico, are two prime crossing points. I know the Sunland Park-Anapra area well because for years I’ve been giving the families who live there dollar bills in return for photographs.
I also once participated in building a house for a family in Anapra with St. Bede’s Episcopal Church from Santa Fe. Unlike the Border Patrol agents who are not allowed to go into Mexico, I have been to Anapra many times and seen the extreme poverty there.
Baca told me what I’ve heard from other agents and what seems obvious: Some of the Anapra residents let migrants stay in their homes while waiting for an opportunity to cross. Others – kids perhaps – act as lookouts.
That Tuesday, Victor was one of the older kids who came to the wall to be photographed. For an extra dollar, he showed me how he could scale the wall. Up he went like a little monkey. Is he a lookout? What are the other options for kids like him, for these desperate families?
So far this fiscal year, there have been 347,000 apprehensions in the El Paso area. There have been 114 deaths, 44 heat-related, and 394 rescues, 52 heat-related.
Next, we found a man from Guatemala who had injured his leg descending the mountain. He wrote his name down for me. It looked like Mayno Agailos, but his handwriting is as bad as mine. He was detained by a young Sunland Park police officer who said he loves his work.
Agent Finnegan is from Illinois and has been in the Border Patrol for over three years. There are fewer women in the Border Patrol than in the U.S. Marines, Baca said. “The fierce 5%,” he called them. He said that they need more women – and the different perspectives and experiences they can bring – but recruiting is a slow process. Finnegan said that friends and family discouraged her from joining the Border Patrol, but she’s glad she did.
Next, we headed to Downtown El Paso. There had been a rumor that the day would be a “free day” – one where anyone could cross without consequences – so a surge was expected. But we spotted no one as we drove along the U.S. side of the border and looked out into Juárez. I noted far fewer Texas National Guard vehicles along the riverbank but huge rolls of concertina wire. The riverbank where hundreds of Venezuelans had camped while waiting for Title 42 to be lifted was empty.
The money is in humans
Then it was back to the Mount Cristo Rey area. The helicopter was still hovering above. We soon spotted a young man from Ecuador hiding under some bushes. He sat quietly, took the laces out of his boots, and then handed over his documents and a few crisp $20 bills. He seemed resigned to his detention; maybe this wasn’t the first time.
Climbing Monte Cristo Rey would have been a huge ordeal. But what about the migrants who pay “coyotes” or cartels thousands of dollars – an average of $7,000 each, I’m told – and then have to descend this mountain, like the woman from Torreón or these two men from Guatemala and Ecuador?
And what happens if they do make a safe descent and end up in a stash house where the “coyotes” then demand a second payment? Agent Baca said the days of smuggling marijuana across the border are gone. Now the money is in humans. The average annual income in Honduras is about $4,500. Imagine having to come up with $7.000.
Big wall with a big gate
I’m a fan of Thomas Friedman, a columnist for The New York Times. He said, “We need a high wall with a big gate on our southern border.” These agents are our “wall,” and I have great respect for them. They are much more effective than the wall separating Anapra and Sunland Park. A few months earlier I saw a “coyote” go over that wall with an aluminum ladder in just seconds.
To maintain the wall, we’re going to need more agents – a difficult task given that there are now an increasing number of retirements, Baca said.
And Friedman’s “big gate” is very unclear. There are thousands of men coming north not for U.S. residency but for work, and there are thousands of unfilled jobs. The U.S. seems unable to connect these two things.
The asylum issue is a tougher one. Through sheer neglect, we’ve failed to maintain a judicial system adequate to handle these thousands of cases. The result is a huge backlog that is a continuing source of political turmoil.
This situation will not get easier.
Look at the political chaos in much of Latin America. Nicaragua, once the safest country in Central America, has been devastated by the Daniel Ortega regime; a quarter of the population of oil-rich Venezuela has fled; and a candidate for president in Ecuador has just been assassinated.
With the 2024 elections nearing, we can expect politics rather than reason and progress. It’s reassuring, however, to see the Border Patrol at work. They’re carrying out the Thomas Friedman concept of a “high wall,” and they’re doing it with efficiency and humanity. I was honored to be able to spend the morning with them.
Morgan Smith visits the border monthly and writes about border issues. He can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
