It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.

Border Patrol agent Carlos Rivera escorts four migrants in Sunland Park, N.M., on Sept. 13. Mount Cristo Rey is in the background.
Migrants are fingerprinted by federal immigration officials in the Chihuahuita neighborhood.
A detainee from Ecuador in Sunland Park, N.M.
Migrants from Venezuela wait to be transported and processed.
Border Patrol agents Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero helped to organized the ride-along.
A migrant is detained in Sunland Park, N.M.
