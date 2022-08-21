First, there was Johanna Melendez from Honduras. Then Delmys Supaya Molina and her sister Dulce, also from Honduras. In July, there were three Mexican women: Lidiana from the state of Jalisco, Diana Fernanda from Michoacán and Janet from Guerrero.
As each one passes their credible fear tests and heads north into the United States to stay with family members or sponsors while awaiting their final judicial hearings, they are replaced by someone new. They all share a deep commitment to preparing young children for new lives in America, most importantly teaching them some English.
This is life at the Respettrans shelter near the international bridge in Juárez – a tall battered-looking building that usual houses 180 to 240 migrants.
It’s a shelter that largely governs itself. The director, Grecia Herrera, is a nurse and has a day job at a hospital, so the migrants select their own leadership and manage everything – cooking and cleaning, as well as these intense and enthusiastic educational programs.
Preparing for new lives in America is key, and that means learning English. Even though several of these women have only had a smattering of English studies in their home countries, they are committed to providing the basics.
During a recent visit, a girl named Fernanda proudly showed me her workbook. There were some 40 pages of lessons and homework that she had completed.
But English studies aren’t everything. On my last visit, I brought a large map of the United States so that families could get a sense of where they were headed. Keep in mind that the U.S. is about 90 times larger than Honduras.
At Colores United in Deming, N.M., the challenge is different because these families are only there for up to 48 hours before they are transported to their sponsors or family members in the United States. A major goal is to make them feel welcome in the here. Colores is opening a new facility, and it will have welcome banners in English, Spanish and Portuguese on the walls.
This is not just a migrant issue.
Jane Fuller, the director of the El Paso-based nonprofit Siguiendo los Pasos de Jesús (Following the Footsteps of Jesus) is an advocate for hundreds of families on the west edge of Juárez. Although the nonprofit is best known for the 500 homes it has built over the past 20 years, it is also focused on the children there. Fuller recently sent out an appeal for back-to-school materials and funds for student fees.
Education is purportedly free in Mexico, but students have to pay $25 for kindergarten per year and up to $88 per semester for high school – a lot of money in that impoverished colonia.
In Palomas, La Casa de Amor para Niños has historically focused on residential care for young women who have been abandoned. But the leaders, Jim and Pat Noble and Eunice and Berenice Herrera, have gathered scholarship funds for more than 100 students in the local schools for books, fees and uniforms.
As they began supporting older kids several years ago, they realized that Palomas did not have a public high school so, with the help of the local mayor, they put together funding to build a school.
Then they realized that a high school degree wasn’t enough and began sponsoring young people for college. I sponsor a young man named Diego Balderas.
In New Mexico where I live, the situation is much different. The state is awash with funds, especially with gas prices now so high and teachers are beginning to be paid decent salaries. But we still rank 50th out of the 50 states. Will this change as a result of this new influx of money?
At the college level, New Mexico is the first state to offer tuition-free college. Will that reverse the declining numbers of college-bound students?
We constantly see bits and pieces of this dilemma. An article about the failure to provide court-mandated education programs for prisoners. Comments about the lack of bilingual teachers in secondary schools.
Before I leave Repetttrans, these three women volunteers pull out a sheet of paper and begin writing intensively. They then hand me the paper.
I think I speak Spanish but there are words I’ve never seen before. Pizarra. Abaco. Then I read “English Class – 34 students.” What they are giving me is a list of the school supplies they need.
Although materially and financially they have so little compared to our schools, what they do have is something we may be missing - a thirst to learn.
Morgan Smith visits the border monthly and writes about border issues. He can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
