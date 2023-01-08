It was 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 and I was delivering a load of clothing and school supplies to a migrant shelter in Juárez when I tripped on the ragged sidewalk and crashed to the pavement.
Four young migrants helped me into the building where a crowd gathered and two nurses from the states of Guerrero and Michoacán, Mexico, insisted on washing and bandaging my scrapes. I was more embarrassed than hurt, but the incident crystallized what I have experienced in four years of meeting with hundreds of migrants in shelters and on the streets.
These are overwhelmingly good people who have made grueling, dangerous and expensive trips to the southern border to escape unbearable situations of violence, corruption, poverty and climate change in their home countries. They deserve humane treatment and a fair resolution to their issues.
What are the issues and what could be done?
Although our immigration laws are extremely complex and contain all sorts of special circumstances for different groups or countries, I see five categories of migrants.
Guest workers: Our farmers and construction companies need workers, but the numbers allowed to come into the country on seasonal permits are way too low. As a result, many of those who do come do so illegally and then stay here because it is too difficult to go back and forth. Increasing the number of permits would allow them to return home after a season of work here and would reduce the number who are here illegally.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program: These are kids who were brought here by their parents when very young. For the most part, they have absolutely no ties or knowledge of the countries they came from and to send them back would be shameful.
Migrants here illegally: The numbers are huge, and most are migrants who came legally and overstayed their visas. Many have been here for years or decades. Why not treat them as we treat the hundreds of thousands of other Americans who disobey the law? Assess a penalty, and then let them get on with their lives.
Those arriving illegally: I’ve had the opportunity to be with Customs and Border Protection agents as they patrolled the mountainous area west of El Paso and Juárez and saw how efficiently yet humanely they apprehended those attempting to cross illegally. This “human wall” is much more effective than the steel ones, which “coyotes” can cross in seconds using lightweight but sturdy ladders. The question is one of having enough personnel.
Even though these migrants – mostly young men who would not qualify for asylum – are coming illegally, they are for the most part looking for work, not smuggling drugs. Studies show that the overwhelming majority of drugs entering the U.S. come through ports of entry in big trucks. Although we cannot allow them to enter illegally, keep in mind the economic pressures they face in their home countries. The minimum wage per day in Mexico is less than half the hourly minimum wage in El Paso. Per capita income in countries like Guatemala and Honduras ranges from $5,000 to $8,000 a year as compared to about $36,000 here.
Asylum seekers: In terms of sheer numbers, this is clearly the major issue and a twofold one. First, going back at least several U.S. presidents, there has been a lack of focus on the growing number of migrants awaiting their final asylum hearings, and now the backlog is well over a million cases.
More immediate is the plight of the thousands who are arriving at the border only to find their pathway blocked by Title 42. I was impressed by the efficiency of CBP’s screening process, which I observed on Sept. 13, but the issue is where these migrants go once they have been screened.
Despite the well-coordinated government and private sector efforts in El Paso, there were huge crowds sleeping on Father Rahm Street the morning of Dec. 22 before the temperature plummeted.
The situation is worse on the Mexican side because the existing shelters are full. Establishing a joint Mexico-U.S. Border Task Force with a focus on expanding shelters should be high on the agenda of President Biden’s upcoming trip to Mexico.
This will be a test of both our humanity and our ingenuity.
Morgan Smith visits the border monthly and writes about border issues. He can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
