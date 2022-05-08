It’s a recent Thursday, and we’re at a migrant shelter in Deming, New Mexico – the first of three shelters we’ll visit today and tomorrow.
On my mind: What happens if Title 42 is lifted or if the Supreme Court allows President Biden to do away with the “Remain in Mexico” policy initiated by President Trump? What will this do to the numbers of migrants coming to the border to seek asylum and what role will these shelters play?
The shelters we will visit on this trip – Deming; La Tierra de Oro in Palomas, Mexico; and Respettrans in Juárez, as well as La Casa del Migrante in Juárez and Annunciation House in El Paso that I have visited before. These five contain part of the answer to this migration issue.
They are largely run by volunteers, cost far less per migrant than the private shelters the U.S. government contracts with and offer a level of humanity that doesn’t exist in the government-contracted facilities. In short, they are models for how to treat migrants.
Is that enough?
We meet Ariana Saludares, president and co-founder of Colores United, at a motel in Deming where she and several volunteers are putting together food packets for children. Most of the migrants staying there are women with small children, and getting the proper nutrition to these children is critical. These migrants have all passed their credible fear test, are in the U.S. legally and are awaiting transportation to family members or sponsors in the U.S.
Ariana is doing what she and other Deming volunteers did before the “Remain in Mexico” policy went into effect in early 2019 – providing medical screening, housing and food and then organizing transportation for migrants. They are experts.
Her goal is a standalone Colores United shelter, but raising money for that is a challenge, especially given the confused signals from government officials.
The next stop is the Tierra de Oro shelter in Palomas, about 30 miles south of Deming and across the border from tiny Columbus, New Mexico. This is one of several shelters run by Padre Rosalio Sosa, head of the Iglesia Bautista Tierra de Oro in El Paso. Much of the support here comes from volunteers in Deming and Silver City, New Mexico. A key person is Sandra Magallanes, a high-energy genius at sorting out migrant’s problems.
Martín Garcia López, the manager, fled Michoacán with his wife 10 months ago. Cartel members ordered him to join them, and when he refused, they put a bag over his head and beat him. “Ayudar o morir,” they told him “Help us or die.”
Why is his case taking so long?
We also met a young Russian woman there. Elena had taken an extended route through Istanbul, Amsterdam and Mexico City and hopes to get to Tucson. She calls Sandra Magallanes an “angel” and says she has never been around a kinder group of people.
The Friday morning visit begins in El Paso at the garage of Eva Moya, a faculty member at the University of Texas at El Paso. She is a vital part of a “supply chain” that begins in Placitas, New Mexico, at the home of Cheryl and Jack Ferrell, the founders of a nonprofit called Dignity Mission.
About once a month the Ferrells and their group of volunteers take a huge load of food and clothing to El Paso and unload it in Moya’s garage. Moya and her volunteers then ferry these items – carload by carload – across the border to shelters in Juárez, mainly Respettrans and La Casa del Migrante.
Whenever I go, I take a load of items donated by friends here in Santa Fe and later a second load from Moya’s garage.
These loads consist of food, bathroom items like toilet paper, toothbrushes and toothpaste, clothing and shoes, and bedding. In short, whatever Grecia Herrera, the director, indicates she needs. She’s a nurse and works at a local hospital, so the migrants – mostly women with small children – actually run the shelter, which can house 200 or more per night.
The previous “manager” was a young man from Michoacán, Gerardo, but after waiting almost a year for an asylum hearing, he gave up and returned to Michoacán.
While we were there, we met a woman from El Salvador, Johanna Melendez, who left her country last August with her two children, aged 6 and 13. They spent six months in a shelter in Chiapas, Mexico and finally got to Juárez and Respettrans 2 1/2 weeks ago.
Because she studied some English in school in El Salvador, she has started a language class for the kids at Respettrans. These kids have to know some English, she says. This is just one example of how the migrants themselves are reaching out to help others.
These shelters are models for lower-cost operations and decent and humane care. However, these three plus Annunciation House, La Casa del Migrante and other volunteer or nonprofit or church-related shelters won’t be enough to handle the influx of migrants. Is there any way to keep this from becoming an even more dominant issue in this fall’s elections?
A couple of obvious suggestions. Speed up the process. First, when you have a woman with small children who, like Johanna Melendez, has spent roughly 10 months traveling north – an unbearable ordeal – you have to believe that she meets the credible fear test. Therefore, cases like this should be resolved quickly and easily.
Second, why not help these shelters expand? Provide some funding for people like Ariana Saludares at Colores United so that she can build the standalone shelter she has been dreaming about.
Third, have these highly dedicated and skilled volunteers function in some advisory or monitoring role in the larger government-sponsored shelters. They know the meaning of decent care.
Fourth, if either or both Title 42 or the “Remain in Mexico” policy remain in place, create a Mexico-U.S. taskforce to support the shelters on the Mexican side.
