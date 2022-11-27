On a recent Saturday, I made my third trip to the tent camp set up by hundreds of Venezuelan migrants in Juárez, just across the Rio Grande from the Border Patrol processing center in El Paso.
My goal on my previous trips was to see the impact of the implementation of Title 42, the health regulation that allows the U.S. to swiftly expel migrants who cross the southern border. They were not given the opportunity to apply for asylum as they had before, so this camp was created with about 400 Venezuelans on Oct. 28. By Nov. 3, it had expanded to roughly 1,500.
Saturday, Nov. 19, was different. No longer were there sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s. It was 42 degrees with a cutting wind.
A few days earlier, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had blocked the use of Title 42. My goal was to figure out how this was affecting these Venezuelans.
Little had changed except the weather. There was a second group providing food – Cuarta Iglesia de Nazareno – but still no portable toilets, no evidence of Mexican government social workers or representatives of the Catholic church. The dirt bank above the river was windswept; many people were simply huddled in their tents.
However, everyone I spoke to was cheerful and optimistic. Perhaps this is because they have come from such tough circumstances – the brutal life in Venezuela and the long and treacherous trip almost 3,000 miles north. Perhaps the camp doesn’t seem as miserable to them as it does to an outsider like me.
The Biden administration requested five weeks to comply with Sullivan’s order and restart the asylum process for Venezuelans. This seems like more than enough time to me, since the Border Patrol had put together a very efficient process before Title 42 went into effect. For the Venezuelans in the camp, five weeks seemed OK given all they had endured.
Now 15 states have intervened to stop Sullivan’s ruling and allow Title 42 to remain in place. This includes border states like Arizona and Texas. I don’t think that they will be successful, but it will surely result in a further delay that will drag on into winter and make conditions at the tent camp bleaker.
On this same Nov. 19 trip, I visited the Respettrans shelter in Juárez, which was housing almost double the number of migrants it normally does. I also visited shelters in Deming, New Mexico, and Palomas, Mexico. Both are full.
What can be done given that a resolution of the Title 42 issue is going to be delayed?
One idea would be for the U.S. and Mexican governments to form a joint task force and direct it to bolster the existing shelters on both sides of the border, most of which are short of both money and space. It seems unjust that these shelters largely run by volunteers must struggle while the big ones the U.S. government contracts with are charging huge amounts per migrant per day.
I’ve written New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to ask that she provide state funding for Colores United in Deming. We’ll see what happens, but this is a continuing case of politics overriding human need.
Morgan Smith visits the border monthly and writes about border issues. He can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.