It took me 12 hours, two flights and one three-hour movie to realize I am spending a terrible amount of time online.
I’ve previously written about spending too much time in front of screens. At my worst, I’ve let what I see online shape how I perceive what’s happening in real life. At my best, the two have little interaction.
So when a friend invited me to a Dallas day-trip to see “Oppenheimer” on a five-story screen, I said yes. And then I got anxious about it for months.
X (formerly known as Twitter, sad!) says airports are hell, summer travel is a nightmare, flights are endlessly delayed and planes are full of drunk and belligerent passengers (and some that allegedly are not real).
I went in expecting the worst. We’d get stuck on the tarmac for five hours. We’d run late and miss our flight. I’d be in the background of someone’s viral video of a distressed passenger.
Of course, it was butter smooth. We arrived in Dallas early, got an Uber within minutes and made it with ample time to our midday, midweek showing.
Why Dallas? Cinemark 17 & IMAX is one of only 19 theaters nationwide that has the capabilities to project 70mm IMAX film.
The IMAX film offers the highest resolution possible and is run through the projector horizontally, rather than vertically, like most other film strips. This makes the reel extra beefy, and the special projector required needs a professional to run it.
One of our movie attendants said the projectionist was in town for the job from Minnesota. The theater has had sold-out screenings for weeks, including some at 2:35 a.m.
I wanted to find a way to memorialize the experience and take a pre-movie picture, but it’s hard to capture a dark five-story screen in an underlit auditorium and have it look anything as impressive as real life.
And in real life, it was really something else. I’m not the biggest film buff, and many movie, director and actor names don’t mean anything to me. But this screening was special. The magnitude of the screen made it impossible to look away, and it was a delight to see the five-story face of Cillian Murphy.
This isn’t a spoiler alert movie. We all know what happened in 1945, and the years before and after. And the internet is full of chatter about how the movie didn’t show this, or excluded that, or ignored someone or spent too much time on someone else.
Everyone is likely right. But how reasonable is it to expect one movie to do everything for every single viewer? And how much are you missing if this is your worldview?
If I had listened solely to what others were saying about the movie, I would’ve missed out on a masterful film, both in story and visuals.
It was nice to have a wakeup call that I could do more to distance myself from online echo chambers. I was reminded that my preferred way to learn about something, or discover whether something is true or not, is to find out for myself.
Experience the moment, travel a bit, watch the movies that challenge you. And save up your airline miles.
