One of the delights of living in El Paso is experiencing the smell of the desert after it rains.
I discovered last week that there is a word for it: petrichor. Merriam-Webster defines it as “a distinctive, earthy, usually pleasant odor that is associated with rainfall especially when following a warm, dry period and that arises from a combination of volatile plant oils and geosmin released from the soil into the air and by ozone carried by downdrafts.”
Language is filled with such exquisitely exact words.
I recently stumbled upon the word burke, which means “to murder, as by suffocation, so as to leave no or few marks of violence.” In a similarly violent vein, defenestration is the action of throwing someone out of a window.
For beautiful and precise words, there is perhaps no greater source than the landscape. British nature writer Robert Macfarlane has been collecting such words for decades.
Ammil, he writes, is “a Devon term for the thin film of ice that lacquers all leaves, twigs and grass blades when a freeze follows a partial thaw, and that in sunlight can cause a whole landscape to glitter.” Roarie bummlers are “fast-moving storm clouds.” Crizzle is “a verb for the freezing of water that evokes the sound of a natural activity too slow for human hearing to detect.”
Another satisfying phrase: semantic satiation, described by the Dictionary of Psychology as “the effect in which a word seems to lose its meaning after it has been repeated many times in rapid succession.”
That is true of most of the words that I’d like to write about next – words that are overused, anything but precise and should stay in 2022.
Merriam-Webster recently released its updated “Great Big List of Words You Love to Hate,” which promises to put “all your favorite pet peeves in one convenient location.” And Lake Superior State University followed with its annual list of words it wishes were banished. “Stop resorting to imprecise, trite, and meaningless words and terms of seeming convenience!” it demands.
Here is my list of the clichés, jargon and misused words I’d like to see trashed in 2023 – or at least used much less.
The words changemaker and thought-leader have become cringey, which is another word that should probably go.
Everything and everybody can’t be legendary and iconic. The same goes for amazing.
Impactful has lost its impact.
Bandwidth should only be used when talking about radio frequencies.
Circle back is making me dizzy.
If you must call it a game-changer, it probably isn’t.
Quiet-quitting is a phrase used mostly by people on Twitter when debating what the term actually means or why an entire generation is allegedly ruining the world. The same could be said of woke.
Hangry was cute for a decade but has become overused.
Irregardless, which my word processor has underlined in red, is not a word.
Literally is literally killing me.
Exclusive has become meaningless in the news business. Once used to describe a story or interview nobody else has, the cliché is now used to hype most any story, as in, “We bring to you tonight this exclusive story based on a press release that nobody else was interested in.”
Currently can almost always be deleted from a sentence. No need to say, “It is currently 72 degrees.” “It is 72 degrees” works just fine.
And, finally, I hope new normal goes the way of the pandemic in 2023.
What words are you tired of hearing? Email me at rsgray@elpasoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.