A few months ago, when I spoke with the executive search firm and some of the board members leading the search for a new CEO for the El Paso Chamber, it was clear they were taking a hard look at the job description and had some priorities for one of the city’s top jobs in business.
This region – which includes two countries and three states and numerous jurisdictions, districts and economic development agencies – is fragmented, and it was apparent they were looking for somebody who was connected, but not so connected that they were seen as belonging to any one political or business clique.
El Paso is geographically isolated and sometimes life happens here in a bubble. The area tends to get ignored by Austin, Washington and big corporations, and I got the sense they were looking for somebody who was familiar with the city but also had plenty of experience outside of it – who brought a fresh perspective and outside connections.
I also heard a lot about the need for greater diversity in the chamber’s leadership.
After reviewing more than 150 resumes, they hired Andrea Hutchins – a woman who had worked in El Paso but also the Pentagon in Washington, whose husband’s Army career had taken them to locals around the world and who had experience in economic development and with nonprofits, for-profits, chambers of commerce and the military.
In 2019, she worked as El Paso County’s economic development director, and, most recently, she was chief operating officer at Thomas P. Miller & Associates.
Hutchins started work at the El Paso Chamber in August as the first female chief executive of the 123-year-old organization. And, last week, she met with our news team to introduce herself and chat a bit about her goals.
She’s only been on the job for a month, so she didn’t offer many specifics. But Hutchins has been on a “listening tour,” and did share four areas she thinks will be key for the chamber going forward.
The first is collaboration.
“I’d like to bring together folks who are doing great and wonderful things and see how we can amplify those activities,” she said. “I feel like the overwhelming desire is to work together and to really play nice in the sandbox.”
The second is helping companies grow, with a focus on small and mid-sized companies.
“The chamber has a really good opportunity right now to facilitate growth by helping to scale up existing companies,” she said.
The third is growing and cultivating the talent of El Paso’s workforce, which includes looking at training and helping more college grads find jobs in the region.
“El Paso, like every other community in America, has a little bit of an inferiority complex,” she said. “When you grow up someplace, people are like, we could never do this, we could never get so and so to move here or that company will never be interested. It happens a lot in El Paso.”
And the fourth is a focus on El Paso’s defense industry, an area of particular interest to her. She grew up near the Army post in Leavenworth County, Kansas, where she was previously the president of the chamber of commerce, and her husband is a colonel stationed at Fort Bliss.
Hutchins promised to sit down with us again when she and the board have set a more specific agenda, and we’ll be sure to pass along the information. There is certainly plenty of work to be done to move El Paso’s economy forward.
