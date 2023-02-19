If you subscribe to El Paso Inc., you should have received your copy of the Book of Lists, or you will next week. The books are a lot to heave onto driveways, so the carriers distribute them over three weeks.
It’s a book with as many uses as it has lists, and subscribers find all sorts of ways to use it – from finding clients to doing market research. We use the Book of Lists here in the newsroom to find new sources for stories.
Basically, it’s a one-stop resource stuffed with data and contacts for organizations big and small in El Paso, much of which you won’t find through a Google search. It’s fact checked and researched from original sources by the folks in our lists department.
The 111 lists contained in the book are a compilation of those published weekly in El Paso Inc. in the Your Money section.
One of my favorite lists is Wealthiest ZIP Codes. It paints a fascinating picture of our city through demographic data provided by Esri, the mapping and data firm. You can find it on page 67.
Want to know what organizations in El Paso are the oldest? You can find out on pages 58 through 60. El Paso’s largest employers are ranked by number of employees on page 57.
Looking for a museum to visit? They are listed on page 93. Want to get more involved in the community? There is a list of service clubs on page 61.
There is a lot to discover in the book.
Reader input helps to improve the lists, so if you have insight into an industry or know of an oversight or omission, we want to hear from you. You can email us at lists@elpasoinc.com or send it to me at rsgray@elpasoinc.com.
Last week, we heard from a couple of readers who had received their book and appreciate the kind words. It does mean a lot to us to receive input!
One reader wrote, “This publication is Exquisitely Awesome. (Now there’s a phrase you don’t hear often!) The gathering of the data, the sorting, compiling, categorizing... not to mention the horrendous job of editing! My oh my oh my! I hope you are all walking around crowing in unison!”
And another, “WOW, what a wonderful surprise was at our doorstep this evening – the beautiful cover photograph on El Paso Inc’s Book of Lists of the Benito Juárez monument!”
We like to use the Book of Lists cover to spotlight the El Paso community – it’s natural beauty, art and culture. Featured on the cover of this year’s book is “Benito Juárez – Child to Man.” The sculpture was unveiled at the Chamizal National Memorial on Sept. 25.
There’s an interesting story behind the sculpture and El Paso Inc. publisher Secret Wherrett writes more about it on page 6 of the Book of Lists.
