Triple-digit heat arrived in El Paso last week, unforgiving as a furnace, sending El Pasoans seeking shelter and AC technicians scrambling to answer desperate calls for help.
One of those calls came from my family. Thankfully, the car and house are once again chilled. The technician showed me a picture of the cause of the problem with our home unit: a melted wire.
“Why might it have melted?” I asked.
“It’s hot,” he said.
It all got me thinking about how there aren’t many places to cool off for free in the city. One that sometimes gets overlooked is the library.
Some years ago, I discovered that borrowing e-books and audiobooks from the library is really easy. If you’re sinking money into yet another monthly subscription like Audible or plowing a hole in the budget buying e-books, it’s worth checking out.
I wondered what else I haven’t discovered at the library, so reached out to a librarian to fill me in. Apparently, there’s a lot.
For example, did you know you can “check out” up to five seed packets – non-genetically modified fruit, vegetable and herb seeds – through the library? They are yours to plant. And if they survive and go to seed, the library will accept the seeds and “lend” them to someone else.
“People don’t know about many of our services and some even still think we are closed (since the pandemic),” said Lisa Martinez, the El Paso Public Library’s youth services coordinator.
There are plenty of events at the library, including Learning with LEGOs on Fridays, Teen Hangout on Thursdays and family story time. There are also classes, including conversational English, citizenship and basic computer classes.
“We like to think of this like our Christmas season because kids are out of school and because it is very hot,” Martinez said.
The library offers passport acceptance services at the Armijo, Esperanza Acosta Moreno and Richard Burges branches.
You can also earn a free high school diploma online through the library, although there are a limited number of scholarships offered by the city. The library partnered with Smart Horizons Online High School to offer adults the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma online through Career Online High School.
If you’re interested in checking out e-books and audiobooks, here are a few more details.
Through the online catalog search, I find digital titles and download them directly to my Kindle – no trip to the library or dusty pages to contend with. I also don’t need to worry about damaging or losing a book. They return themselves when they are due.
If you like using your smartphone to check out books, the Axis 360 and Libby apps make it easy. You can read books through the app or transfer them to your e-reader. There are also a lot of great audiobooks. Our 12-year-old has been powering through many young adult series.
The e-books are borrowed through the local library system, and sometimes there are waits for books, especially popular ones. But I place holds on the ones I want and read something else while I wait. I’ve devoured a lot of great books this way.
The library also offers Hoopla, an app that allows users to borrow music, TV shows, comics, magazines and movies.
First, though, you’ll need a library card. They are free for El Paso residents. Nonresidents can pay a membership fee of $25 for 6 months or $50 for 12 months. It’s one membership per person.
Branches have Wi-Fi, computers and, of course, air conditioning.
For more information, go online to ElPasoLibrary.org. Happy reading!
