One evening last December, our hard-headed miniature dachshund slipped out the front door, trotted across the front yard, darted into the street and was hit by a car. Don’t worry the story has a happy ending!
I collected poor Hundley from the asphalt as he bit down on my fingers in panic, and my wife took him to the doggy ER while I went to the human urgent care to get my dripping hand patched up. I sheepishly explained to the receptionist that I had been bitten by a miniature wiener dog – a detail that now makes a pretty humorous punchline to the story even if my ego would prefer I tell people I fought off a mountain lion.
Poor Hundley’s pelvis was broken in a few places, but two surgeries later, Hundley is happy, back on all fours and doing some doggie physical therapy. When our dog was referred for PT, I rolled my eyes. But I must admit it helps.
Over the past few months, my wife and I have become better acquainted with the city’s amazing veterinary professionals. Unfortunately, as in human health care, there is an acute shortage of vets in the region.
“It’s difficult to bring in young general practitioners. It’s even more difficult to bring in a specialist,” said Mark Cox. “In Houston, there are giant specialty practices with every ‘ology’ you can think of. We don’t have that, so we have to work together as a family of veterinarians.”
Cox, who recently retired from a nearly 50-year career as a vet, and Denise Ewing, the El Paso Veterinary Medical Association’s new manager, were at El Paso Inc.’s offices Wednesday. They met with our news team to update us on the association’s upcoming banquet and what’s going on in the veterinary world in El Paso.
The presidents of the state and national veterinary associations, as well as the deans of veterinary schools in Texas and Arizona, will be in town for the banquet, which is scheduled for May 20 at the Starlight Event Center. Law N Paws, an El Paso nonprofit that rescues and rehabilitates abused dogs, and Rescue Runners, a program that recruits volunteers to walk shelter dogs, will be recognized.
Held during National Pet Week for 38 years, the event is among the programs that earned the local association the President’s Award from the Texas Veterinary Medical Association.
Cox said he estimates there are about 25 open veterinarian positions in El Paso right now.
“It is a great profession. I tell you what, I’d do it again,” Cox said. “It’s given me a great life.”
In other animal news, nominations remain open for El Paso Inc.’s Best Pet. You can upload a photo of your dog, cat, bird, horse, pig, snake, chameleon, hedgehog, hamster, rat, etc. in a slew of categories through April 9.
And “bark” your calendar for this year’s Pet “Pawty” at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on April 22. Pets on leashes or in carriers are welcome (along with their humans).
The community event is free and includes a goat yoga demonstration, pet walk led by Chihuahuas mascot Chico, pet costume contest, El Paso Zoo talks, snake talk and training sessions. The Animal Rescue League of El Paso will be there with ready-to-adopt pets.
For more information and to nominate your pet, go to ElPasoInc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.