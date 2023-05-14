When wife Katie and I opened our appraisal notice and saw our home’s valuation we were alarmed.
The Central Appraisal District had increased our home’s assessment by $108,000 over the previous year. That comes out to more than $250 in taxes a month.
Ouch.
Clearly the valuation was wrong – it was significantly higher than we had purchased the home for in October – so for the first time we protested our appraisal. We filed the protest, and our meeting was set for last Tuesday.
The Central Appraisal District conducted a mass reappraisal of El Paso properties this year and, once again, valuations are up. It’s something that would usually generate headlines since higher valuations mean higher tax bills (unless taxing entities lower their tax rates). But the news has been buried over the past month by a contentious election and migrant crisis.
The deadline to file a protest is May 15 or 30 days from the date of your appraisal notice, whichever is later.
The day of the appointment, the first step is to meet with an appraiser, present your evidence and see if you can come to an agreement. If you are not able to settle, you then present your case to the appraisal review board – a citizen panel that hears taxpayer protests.
In our case, after a brief wait, we were led through a maze of offices to a cubical where an appraiser asked for our evidence. We showed him the appraisal done by the bank when we purchased the house, and he reviewed the information they had on file. He left the room for a few minutes, returned and agreed to lower the valuation to the purchase price.
And that was it. Our appointment was at 1:30 p.m., and we were done by 2 p.m.
When I returned to the office, I learned that, by coincidence, one of my colleagues had an appointment later that afternoon to protest their assessment, which had gone up by roughly $100,000. Like us, they had recently purchased the house for significantly less.
They weren’t as lucky as we were and ended up having to make their case to the appraisal review board. But, in the end, they were also able to get their assessment lowered.
For more information and to file a protest, go online to epcad.org. You can also find a helpful answer to the question “How do I protest my taxes” through our Inc.quiries platform at ElPasoInc.com/incquiries.
