It was a pleasure joining Sean Flanagan with KVIA Channel 7, Bob Moore with El Paso Matters and Brenda Reyes with Entravision to talk about nonprofits and the media at the Reimagine! nonprofit conference Wednesday.
It’s not often that leaders of news organizations have an opportunity to get together. And while my happy place is a quiet nook, newspaper and cup of Earl Grey tea, I was happy to join the panel to share a bit about how journalism works. The world is awash in information – much of it misinformation – and it’s important that journalists share how they do their job.
I know many nonprofits, much like us local news organizations, work in a world of constraints, with shoestring budgets and without high-powered PR firms and communications teams at their disposal. So what is the best way to get on our radar, to pitch a story or request event coverage?
Here are a few quick, practical tips:
• An editor’s constant frustration, or at least this one’s, is watching so much go uncovered. All day, news blows by me – stuff that deserves coverage – but we can’t cover it all. If we pass on your story pitch or don’t have a staff writer or photographer available to cover your event, don’t take it personally. Maybe the timing will be better the next time around.
• If we can’t cover your ribbon-cutting, groundbreaking, check presentation, fundraiser or other event, I welcome you to take photos and send them to us for consideration – with a few facts to go with them.
• Don’t send photos embedded in a Word document. Sending them as email attachments, preferably in JPEG format, usually works OK, but using Dropbox, OneDrive or other cloud service usually works best. Emails with large attachments seem to enjoy getting lost in cyberspace.
• Photos that look good on a monitor or the web don’t necessarily look good in print. They need to be high resolution – around 300dpi. A file size of 1.5MB or higher usually works, and photos taken by newer smartphones are often OK.
• Please provide the full names of the people in the photo from left to right. We always identify them in the caption unless it is a large crowd, say seven people or more.
• Email is not a perfect system, and legitimate emails sometimes get gobbled by spam filters or rejected by rude servers. So don’t be shy about following up with a quick phone call to confirm we received it.
• At the conference, we were asked what we consider a good story. I should bookmark this question for a future column, but, in short, the answer is going to be a little different for each news outlet. We each have different audiences, and that’s going to impact what we consider newsworthy.
My recommendation: If you aren’t already familiar with the news outlet, do a little research. Take a look at what news they are covering. If they have one, browse their staff directory to get a sense of who the reporters are and what they cover. And it helps to be familiar with the publication’s deadlines. For example, our big weekly deadline and production days for this newspaper are Thursdays and Fridays, so they aren’t the best days to chat.
• Email is the best way to reach us. You can always find our contacts listed in the masthead on page 3A.
• I do read and triage every email that lands in my inbox. (Shoutout to all the “inbox zero” folks out there.) But I can’t respond to every email. If I did, the paper you hold in your hands would never get written, edited and to the press.
Do you have any other questions? Email me, at rsgray@elpasoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.