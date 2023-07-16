Waiting for a show to begin at the Plaza Theatre – looking around at the historic architecture, buzzing crowd and pinpricks of light in the ceiling that twinkle like stars – my stomach always does a little flip as I think: This was almost demolished to make way for a parking garage.
Thankfully, El Pasoans knew what they had before it was gone.
Saving the Plaza Theatre was anything but inevitable. But after a massive mobilization effort, it was restored to its original splendor in 2006 and presented as a $24.2 million gift to El Paso by the El Paso Community Foundation.
Last weekend, 17 years later, my wife and I found ourselves in the Plaza Theatre waiting for “Hamilton” to start.
I’ve been a bit obsessed with the unlikely hip-hop Broadway hit about the “ten-dollar Founding Father without a father” since I first listened to the soundtrack years ago (and then again and again and again). It inspired me to read the biography the Broadway is based on a couple of times, and I’ve seen the filmed version on Disney+. So, I wondered, would the live production still blow me away.
I couldn’t go into it without anything but sky-high expectations, but, somehow, the production did still blow me away. You can’t beat a live show.
El Paso audiences always get into it, and don’t hesitate to express their excitement. Probably the biggest applause line during the show was when Lafayette turns to Hamilton and says “Immigrants...” and then they both finish the sentence, “...we get the job done.” No doubt there were many first- and second-generation Americans in the audience.
Another powerful line delivered by Hamilton in a tragic moment: “America, you great unfinished symphony, you sent for me. You let me make a difference. A place where even orphan immigrants can leave their fingerprints and rise up.”
Remarkably, the musical packs in 144 words a minute, more than twice as many as the average Broadway musical. There’s a lot to digest.
Victor Martinez, the editor of The B Section, wrote a full review after seeing it for the first time. If you haven’t read it yet, you should and can find it here.
The last El Paso performance is Sunday, but if you missed it, don’t despair. More Broadway is on the way.
Remember how big a deal it was when “Wicked” swooped into the Plaza Theatre more than a decade ago – brooms, bubble, dragon and all?
As El Paso Inc. reported at the time, “it sent El Pasoans into a frenzy.” Such a big Broadway coming to El Paso was seen as a breakthrough. The hope was that it would open the way for other hits. It certainly has.
The 2023-24 Broadway season features “The Book of Mormon,” “Les Misérables,” “Aladdin,” “Come From Away” and “Mean Girls.” For more information go to ElPasoLive.com.
Also coming: The Plaza Classic Film Festival. Deserving of its slogan, “The World’s Largest Classic Film Festival,” it returns to the Plaza Theatre July 20-30 with more than 90 movies, celebrity guests, lectures and more. Flip to The B Section to read more about it. The full schedule is online at PlazaClassic.com.
As Eliza Hamilton sings, “Look around, look around, at how lucky we are to be alive right now.”
