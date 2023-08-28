I’m about as adventurous as the color beige and as excitable as a sea cucumber. I have backup plans for my backup plans. And I’m never more cautious than when I’m buying something.
So, when I plunked down a $500 deposit on an electric vehicle (not the one you are thinking of) that I had never seen in person or driven before, it was something new for me. Delivery times were averaging around six months, and there wasn’t one on a car lot in El Paso to see.
Since I brought the hatchback home on June 24, I have fielded a lot of questions about the vehicle, so I thought I’d share some of what I’ve learned as a first-time EV owner.
But, first, let me back up a little bit.
In 2013, as a cub reporter here at El Paso Inc., I wrote a story about the first Tesla EV delivered to El Paso. (A delightful assignment!) The cars, designed from the ground up by a tech company, were novelties at the time.
I got in the passenger seat, the car silently blinked to life, the owner goosed the accelerator, we hit 60 miles per hour in four seconds, and I’ve never stopped thinking about EVs since. It was a car from the future.
The only thing holding me back was the price.
It’s been a long wait, but prices are finally falling. The average EV price paid by consumers has fallen 20% compared with a year ago, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.
I settled on the EV with the lowest price tag: the 2023 Chevy Bolt. It starts at $26,500 and qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.
After driving it for two months, I can safely say it has exceeded my expectations. It punches above its weight for a subcompact Chevy that sells for less than $30,000.
In short: I love the vehicle.
EV sales are growing rapidly, but the number on the road remains low, especially in El Paso. There are 3,131 EVs registered in El Paso County, according to DFW Clean Cities, which tracks vehicle registration data. That is 1,100 more EVs on the road than this time last year. And, no surprise, about half of the EVs registered in El Paso are various Tesla models.
Here are a few questions and answers.
Q: Do I worry about the Bolt catching fire?
GM initiated a recall of every single Bolt EV in 2021 after a small number of vehicles caught fire due to a battery defect. The company later confirmed that 16 vehicles had caught fire.
The recall was a catastrophe for GM, which replaced tens of thousands of battery packs. I feel confident the flaw was fixed. EV fires do get a lot of press when they occur, but studies have generally found that they are less frequent than gas vehicle fires. EV fires do burn much hotter and are more difficult to extinguish.
Q: Would I take the Bolt on a long trip? Do I get range anxiety?
The Bolt is a great daily commuter car. But, frankly, it’s not a good car for road trips. We use the Bolt as a companion to our minivan, which can haul the whole family across the country if needed. The Bolt’s most significant handicap is its relatively slow charging rate. Level 1, which is basically plugging it into the wall like a toaster, provides 4 miles of range per hour of charge, and Level 2 provides 39 miles per hour of charge. I’ve never tried it, but apparently at a DC fast charger, it can get up to 100 miles of range in 30 minutes.
I have felt no “range anxiety.” I plug in the Bolt when I get home after work and pull out of the garage in the morning with a “full tank.” The EPA-estimated range is 259 miles – far more than I could ever use running around town. I did have range anxiety driving my old Chevy Trailblazer on those rare occasions I procrastinated after the gas light came on.
Q: How do I charge the Bolt at home?
Chevy covered the $1,800 cost to install a Level 2 charging outlet in my garage. My only complaint is that working with Qmerit, the company Chevy partnered with to handle the EV charging installations, was about as pleasant as working with a cable company. And if the installation is complex – for example, the electrical panel must be upgraded – only a portion of the install will be covered.
Q: How do you find public chargers?
I charge the vehicle overnight at home, so I have never needed to use a public charger. There are apps that show the locations of chargers, and some will provide route planning.
Q: How much does it cost to charge? And didn’t Texas impose a $400 fee on new EVs?
Right now, I’m averaging 4.3 miles per kilowatt-hour. El Paso Electric’s summer rate is $0.10203 per kWh. So, 100 miles would cost less than $2.40.
EV owners don’t pay the $0.20 per gallon state gas tax because EVs don’t use gasoline. So earlier this year, state lawmakers passed a law that requires EV owners to pay an additional registration fee of $200 every year. Those who purchase a new EV must pay an initial $400 fee. EV owners should pay their fair share, but if you consider the average gas consumption of a car, the annual gas tax paid by a car owner is around $100 on average.
Q: What about maintenance?
Overall, EVs require less maintenance. There is no oil to change, and electric motors have far fewer moving parts. According to the service schedule, there is no service to perform on the Bolt besides tire rotation and passenger air filter replacement until 97,500 miles.
Q: How does it drive?
The Bolt is not supposed to be a fast car – and by the numbers it’s not – but the near instant torque of an electric motor feels like nothing else. There is no clunky shifting. Sprightly is the word that comes to mind. EVs also have better-than-expected handling since the weighty battery packs give them a low center of gravity. The Bolt’s steering is surprisingly light for a vehicle with a hefty 3,589-pound curb weight.
To call it a hot hatch would be a stretch, but it’s certainly more exciting than a sea cucumber.
Have a question? Email me at rsgray@elpasoinc.com.
