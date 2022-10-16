As a former Europe-based AP foreign correspondent and later running programs for a non-profit in Ukraine and Russia, I have been following the war in Ukraine closer than most.
The biggest concern and question I have is whether Putin will resort to battlefield nuclear weapons and, if he does, what the NATO response will be.
Battlefield nukes are much smaller devices than the two we dropped on Japan to end World War II. They can be mounted on short range missiles, artillery pieces and even backpacks.
The possible responses to such an act will depend on what action Putin’s demented calculus leads him to take. One scenario might involve a demonstration intended to scare Ukraine into submission but without large scale loss of life or property damage.
For example, he might explode a device over the Black Sea. Another possibility would be a detonation on a large Ukraine military target, taking out advancing troops and equipment.
If Putin goes even nastier, he could unleash a tactical nuke over a Ukrainian city. You can bet the people in the Pentagon are gaming all these scenarios, and many more, but also are calibrating responses sufficient to let Putin know NATO is not going to let him take Ukraine by force – but hopefully not enough to trigger a strategic exchange.
One possible response that has been reported would be to use conventional weapons to flatten the area that launched the tactical nuke – even if inside Russia.
The thing is, even a tactical nuke can render an area uninhabitable for many years. Then there is the radioactive cloud and its fallout that is just as likely to blow back on Russia as it is to torment the European nations Putin so despises.
Ellie and I were living in Germany when the No. 4 Ukraine nuclear power reactor at Chernobyl melted down and caught fire in 1986. The result was a radioactive cloud that moved back and forth over Europe, dumping radioactive debris over Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and neighboring European countries.
Some estimates indicate that as many as 6,000 children developed thyroid cancer as a result of drinking milk from cows eating grass contaminated by the radiation.
My AP colleague in Vienna sent his family to the States to escape possible effects of radiation. He stayed on working, but I recall him telling me that he had to have his house washed to chase radioactive dust from his property. I don’t recall that his wife ever returned to Austria.
There was concern in Germany where we lived that plants exposed to the radiation would be contaminated to unsafe levels. Ellie recalls watching weather and radiation reports with neighbors and wondering whether the food was safe and whether we might have to evacuate. Fortunately for us, the cloud turned northeast before dropping a lot of material on our area.
This was still the time of the Cold War, so the Soviet Union did not immediately admit to what had happened and didn’t order an evacuation of the area for days. But the area still has an 18-mile-wide exclusion zone, and it has been reported dangerous pockets of radiation remain where nuclear waste has collected.
By the way, the disaster first came to light in the West when the radioactive cloud triggered monitors at a Swedish nuclear plant.
Let’s hope Putin comes to his senses and quits threatening to use nuclear weapons.
The scary thing is that Putin is a bully, and usually force is the only way to get a bully to back down.
