South Korea that our family will always have a special connection to – families who loved our children before they became our children through international adoption.
Their love for our future children was obvious when we met them – from the way they smiled at their foster kids, cried for them and prepared them to bond with us as toddlers. They didn’t just impact each child’s beginning but their future.
So, a recent comment I heard about the need in El Paso for foster homes pricked up my ears. I called the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in El Paso to find out more.
As of June, there were 344 children in foster care and 112 licensed foster homes in El Paso County, according to a fact sheet produced by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services’ El Paso region.
There is always a need for new foster homes to help care for children – short-term or long-term – who have entered the foster system due to abuse and neglect. And the levels of care foster homes provide vary, ranging from basic to specialized and intense. The ages of the children/youth range from infants to 17 years old.
“We have a high need for foster homes for all ages,” said Tanya Berry, program director of the Child Protective Services foster and adoptive unit in El Paso.
The first step toward becoming a foster parent is attending one of their monthly informational meetings. From there, the process involves an application, background checks, lots of training (including in CPR, first aid and trauma-informed care) and a home study.
“It’s really rewarding,” Berry said of being a foster parent. “You don’t know what it is until you experience it.”
A UTEP graduate, Berry said she’s been working in foster care for about 15 years, starting as a caseworker.
“It’s just something I love,” she said. “You get to help everybody, whether foster or birth families or foster kids.”
Once a child enters the foster system, the goal is to transition them back to a place of permanency, preferably reunited with their birth family, Berry said. Otherwise, adoption or permanent managing conservatorship with a relative are options.
Not everyone can be a foster parent, but there are other ways to help. There’s a need for people licensed to offer respite care who can give foster families a break when needed. There are also opportunities to help with transportation, driving kids to soccer practice or school or to get haircuts – wherever the
kiddos need to go.
There are also several churches and nonprofits here that have programs that support foster children, families in crisis and foster families by providing everything from nights out for parents and birthdays for kids to beds and diapers. Some organize assistance through
If you’re interested, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services holds foster care informational meetings twice a month for the El Paso region. Right now, they are virtual. The next one is scheduled for Aug. 10. For more information, contact Bianca Avila at 915-521-3870.
