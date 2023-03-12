It began with a thought: I could do it myself.
It would be cheaper, I told myself. (Who doesn’t want the satisfaction of beating back inflation.) It would be made of hardwood. (That particle board stuff is for plebeians.) It wouldn’t be too much work. (And if it was, I’d be better for the experience).
Queue the Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor grunt.
Predictably, a couple of months later, I’m still working on my “quick project.” But, as they say, it’s the journey that matters. And along the way, I have uncovered another one of El Paso’s hidden gems.
My plan was to make our dining room table. We now have four kids, and the table we bought when we were a family of two has gotten… cozy. My plan was to cut some hardwood boards to size, join them, apply some varnish, attach four hairpin legs and I’d be done.
But staring at the pile of hard maple in my garage – rough sawn from the lumber yard – and consulting with my father-in-law who is experienced in woodworking, I realized getting those ragtag boards straight, their edges parallel and surfaces flat was going to take more work than I imagined and tools I didn’t have. My orbital sander and circular saw were not going to cut it.
So I did what every millennial does when they need help, I took to social media. In response to my post, a helpful El Pasoan mentioned there was a woodworking club in El Paso. I had no idea.
I called, met some friendly members at the club’s monthly meeting, toured the workshop – fitted with a jointer, planer, table saw, band saws, miter saws, sanders, clamps, lathes, biscuit cutter, drill presses, venting system and more – paid my one-time initiation fee and $72 annual membership and got to work with guidance from club members and my father-in-law.
The Woodworkers Club of El Paso was organized in January 1985. Among its activities is the crafting and donation of well over 1,000 wood toys for the holidays.
For more information, go online to wwclubep.com.
There are many clubs, societies, associations, fraternal orders and the like in El Paso. Most are always in need of more members and don’t have the funding to promote themselves.
We feature one in every issue of our quarterly magazine, and some can be found in our list of service clubs on page 61 of the Book of Lists. (If you are a subscriber and haven’t received your book, let us know!)
Members of El Paso’s beekeeper association respond to bee-removal requests, carefully relocating the honey-producing wonders. The El Paso Council for International Visitors conducts citizen diplomacy, welcoming visitors from all over the world to the border through a State Department program.
The Scouts help girls and boys learn life skills and build character. Master gardeners coax life from the soil. Rotary and Lions clubs bring about change through service. Toastmasters teaches confidence through public speaking. The list goes on and on.
I’m not a big “joiner.” Between managing careers and the seemingly endless demands of family life, there’s just not all that much time left over for me and my wife. But clubs are a great opportunity to meet new people and help fix problems in the community.
After making good use of the planer, table saw, biscuit joiner, clamps and wood glue (with all my fingers still intact!), I am now sanding everything smooth.
Sanding wood has always been one of my happy places.
There are few things more satisfying than watching entropy roll back – order returned to a house brought to a state of disorder by kids, a mess of words organized into a news story, or the glow of maple revealed by an orbital sander.
It takes work to bring order to disorder, but the end result is always meaningful. And along the way, you might just discover one of El Paso’s hidden gems.
