As a father of four, I cringed while reading the paper one morning when I saw the latest estimate of the cost to raise a child in America: $300,000.
The kicker? That’s through age 17, so it doesn’t include higher education. Ouch.
I’ve always been a personal finance and investing nerd – I’ll admit I was a proud member of the investing and economics clubs in college – and over plan. But updating our financial plan has still been eye opening. By now, I’m sure my family is tired of my kvetching about the spiraling cost of living.
Everybody knows prices are rising, but dig behind that $300,000 number, and you find it’s not the cost of baby food, diapers or clothes that is driving up the costs of raising a child. It’s housing and child care.
“For the average family, housing and child care account for more than 50% of the annual cost of children under age 6,” Josh Zumbrun writes in the Wall Street Journal.
When I’ve heard people refer to an affordability crisis, I have been skeptical. How can there be an affordability crisis when we have flatscreen televisions on our walls and computers in our pockets? Can somebody complain about the cost of living while drinking a latte?
New York Times writer Ezra Klein makes an interesting argument in a July column: “We papered over the affordability crisis with low prices for consumer goods, soaring asset values that kept richer Americans happy, subsidies for some Americans at certain times and mountains of debt,” he argues.
In other words, we have inexpensive televisions and clothes, but those costs pale in comparison to the costs of housing, health care, transportation, child care and education.
Given the exorbitant – and rising – costs of those items, the amount of money a family must send to the future via 401(k)s, 529s, savings, various insurances and the like to avoid major future debt is painful.
“This is often the case with personal finance: The big decisions, like where to live or how much to spend on a car, overwhelm how many lattes you order,” Zumbrun writes. “So it’s true that diaper prices are up. But for most families, that really isn’t the cost that matters.”
And those costs that matter have been rising faster than incomes. The percentage of 30-year-olds earning more than their parents did at 30 has fallen from 90% in 1940 to 50%, according to data compiled by Scott Galloway, a professor of marketing at NYU Stern School of Business.
One eye-popping number cited by Klein: The median home price in 1950 was 2.2 times the average annual income; by 2020, it was six times the average annual income.
The average annual rate of college tuition inflation is 8%, according to Bankrate. And while President Biden’s student loan forgiveness was a welcome relief for many, it didn’t address the fundamental problem. Everyone paying for college now or in the future is in the same tough spot, unless their debt is forgiven. That’s not a good long-term policy.
That all probably helps to explain why some Americans have felt dour even when the economy has been strong.
Of course, it’s not all doom and gloom. There are ways to navigate some of the rising costs, including tax-advantaged plans like 401(k)s for retirement savings and 529s for college savings. There’s also the magic of compound interest, which can turn small investments into large ones if given enough time.
And there are places to live that are more affordable than others. Thankfully, the cost of living in El Paso remains lower than in other big cities. It’s part of why we decided to raise a family here. It’s a great place to live, work and play.
Do you have any thoughts on the rising cost of living? I’m happy to consider letters to the editor for publication. You can email them to me at rsgray@elpasoinc.com.
