I asked an artificial intelligence, the one that has probably taken over your Twitter feed recently, if it needs breaks or sleep.
“As a machine learning model, I don’t have the same needs as a human,” it replied. “I don’t require breaks or sleep in order to function. I’m designed to be available to provide assistance and answer questions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Perfect, I thought, since I do require those things, it won’t mind if I have it fill in for me and write this column. If we’re bent on welcoming our AI overlords who will eventually take our jobs and plug us into a simulation to keep us docile, I, for one, say why not get a break out of the deal.
Not wanting to offend our future overlords and unsure if I should say “he said,” “she said,” “it said” or something else entirely, I asked the AI what pronouns it uses. “I do not have a gender or a personal pronoun that I prefer,” it replied.
More concerning was its answer when I asked if we live in a simulation.
“There is no definitive answer to this question, and different people have different beliefs on the matter,” it responded. “Ultimately, whether or not we are living in a simulation is a matter of personal belief, and there is no way to prove or disprove this idea.”
Riiiight… That’s exactly what an AI would say to a human plugged into a computer simulation.
Then, I asked it to get to work and produce some content. First, I tasked it with writing a newspaper column about AI.
“As a large language model trained by OpenAI, I am not capable of writing a newspaper column as I do not have access to current events or the ability to browse the internet,” it said. “My knowledge is limited to the text that I have been trained on, which has a fixed cutoff date.”
Not helpful, but at least it appears my job is safe for a few more years. Then, I asked: Can you write me a poem about El Paso, Texas?
It answered:
In the scorching desert heat, El Paso stands tall and proud. A city of rich history and culture, where the Rio Grande flows loud.
With a vibrant downtown and beautiful mountain views, El Paso is a sight to behold.
From the Mission Trail to the Chamizal National Memorial, there’s so much to explore and unfold.
Home to a diverse and friendly community, El Paso is a place like no other.
From delicious Tex-Mex cuisine to lively music and dance, the city is alive with color.
So if you’re ever in the Lone Star State, be sure to visit El Paso.You’ll fall in love with its charm and beauty, and want to come back, I know.
Not too shabby.
The AI, ChatGPT, was first made available to the public on Nov. 30. If you would like to tumble down that rabbit hole, go online to chat.openai.com.
