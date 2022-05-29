Hopefully by now you’ve seen our call for Inc.quiries, where readers can submit questions. They’ve been pouring in.
I answer three of them here. And if you want to participate in an online poll to help choose the question that we answer next, you can do so by scanning the QR code below. Voting closes Wednesday, June 1.
The first question I’ll tackle was submitted by a reader who is just asking for a friend. The question, as one accountant succinctly described it to me, is somewhat humorous and a little frightening and also not that easy to answer.
“A friend of mine’s wife has an online business, but she hasn’t paid any taxes on all the stuff she has sold. Can he get in trouble?”
She can get in trouble for underreporting income. And, further, the husband may be liable, too. It depends on how much he knows and how they are filing.
“The IRS usually holds that both signers of a joint tax return are individually liable for the entire tax due, plus penalties and interest,” says Cyndi Maestas-Henry, a tax partner at Lauterbach Borschow. “Under the innocent spouse rule, a spouse may claim not to be jointly liable if he or she did not know about errors or erroneous items on a joint return.”
It’s important to know that if there is tax due, penalties and interest will continue to accrue until income is reported and the tax is paid. Yikes! Don’t be afraid to come clean, Maestas-Henry urges.
“The amount that their income is underreported could determine the number of years the IRS has to examine their returns. This is referred to as a statute of limitations,” Maestas-Henry says. “The statute is generally three years but could be as high as seven when income is underreported by 25%.”
Please keep in mind, that this is not official tax advice. This is just a general overview of something that’s complicated.
“What is the status of the lot across the street from City Hall where the Meyers Group was going to build a high-rise condominium?”
In 2017, City Council approved preliminary plans for a tower to be located on the 1.5-acre City Hall parking lot, which occupies an entire block at Mills and Campbell. The Meyers Group, the company behind the recent restoration of the Hotel Paso del Norte, and II Sabes had teamed up to build a 26-story tower. The partners were among the respondents to the city’s request for proposal, and the deal would involve a public-private partnership.
The mixed-use building would combine 360 apartments and hotel units with 35,000 square feet of ground-level retail and 1,104 parking spaces, the developers said at the time. The city would own 700 of the parking spaces.
I reached out to Elizabeth Triggs, director of the city’s economic development department, who could confirm that “the project is no longer active.” She added that there is nothing officially planned now for that property.
“Land Downtown is scarce, and that property is owned by the city so it is a huge asset to us,” Triggs said. “We see a pretty big opportunity for that to be more than a surface parking lot.”
The city imagines a mixed-use high-rise with parking, residential and retail. But, right now, there are no concrete plans or active agreements.
“Is El Paso city limits a quiet zone for the trains coming through town? If so, why are they blasting their horns at night and early a.m.?”
Federal law requires trains to blast their horns 15 to 20 seconds before entering public railroad crossings. The horns are very loud and can drive the neighbors crazy.
The Federal Railroad Administration rule does allow localities to establish quiet zones that silence the horns. It’s not a simple or cheap process.
To do so, they must close or upgrade all the public railroad crossings in the area and implement other safety measures. The costs fall on the localities – in this case, the city of El Paso.
Jerry DeMuro, assistant director of the city’s capital improvement program, said the entire city is not a quiet zone. There is a quiet zone active in the Five Points area that includes the railroad crossings at Rosewood, Piedras, Maple, Birch, Ceder and Elm.
There is another quiet zone being developed in the Medical Center of the Americas area in South Central El Paso. There, several crossings have been closed or upgraded.
Upgrades include new gate systems and “controls,” like medians and bollards, that make it impossible for vehicles to go around the gates to cross the tracks.
“As of now, we’ve completed the city’s work and are now waiting on the railroad,” DeMuro said.
The quiet zone is expected to cost the city $5.7 million and be operational in 10 to 12 months.
Read more answered questions at ElPasoInc.com/incquiries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.