Hundreds of runners took part in the annual Children's Grief Center of El Paso Memory Walk/Run fundraiser, May 6 at Ascarate Park.The center provides peer support group counseling for children and their parents or guardians that helps them through the grieving process.The children are separated by four groups – the "littles" (5 to 8 years-old), "twiddles" (9 to 11), "middles" (12 to 14) and "teens" (15 to 19 years old).Male and female adults are separated by gender.The Children's Grief Center is the only children's bereavement center in the area.Information: www.cgcelpaso.org/
