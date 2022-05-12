Wow, Rylie! It’s hard to believe that you’re already graduating from Hornedo Middle School and what a great job you’ve done! You started out this year by winning First Place in the Fall Art Show.
While at Hornedo, you’ve also participated in Orchestra, the Track Team, and at the Academy of Aerial Fitness, working your way up to adult level, while at the same time maintaining an excellent grade point average.
You always set high goals for yourself, aspiring one day to become a Neonatologist. In pursuit of this, you have been chosen to participate in Franklin High School Medical Sciences Pathways in Technology next year.
Rylie, of course I admire all these wonderful accomplishments, but I am especially proud of the kind, thoughtful person that you are. You always have a smile for everyone, you work hard and always take the time to help others.Congratulations, Rylie! I am so proud of you, and I know your mom and the whole family are too.
Love, your dad, Aaron Echaniz, Amanda
& The Echaniz & Shepperd Families
