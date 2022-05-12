Congrats, Presley! You are graduating from Lundy Elementary School and what a terrific job you’ve done!
When you started at Lundy, you didn’t know one word of Spanish and now, you speak Spanish fluently! Amazing!
You are the only foreign language speaker in our household. You have also participated in the AYSO 12U Soccer League, Lundy Orchestra and Academy of Aerial Fitness, all while maintaining outstanding grades.
Next year, you will enter Hornedo Middle School and I know for certain that you will continue to excel because you always set high goals for yourself and work hard to reach them.
Presley, you are a sweet, thoughtful, generous girl who shows kindness to others and is always a good friend. I couldn’t be prouder of you, and I know that your mom and our entire family feel the same.
Love, your dad, Aaron Echaniz, Amanda
& The Echaniz & Shepperd Families
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.