Coronado High School Diego Enriquez May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Congratulations Diego! We are so happy that you know who you are and have your own goals and dreams. Believe in yourself always. We are so proud of you and love you so much. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags 2023 Celebrations Graduations School Systems Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. Best of El Paso A monthly curated email filled with giveaways, coupons, upcoming events and features of the top places, people and things around town. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles$25 per vote: The cost to defeat Prop KPhotos: City of El Paso turns former school into temporary migrant shelter as Title 42 nears endHome presales begin at Paul Foster’s Campo del Sol master-planned community in North El PasoTalking horror with El Paso filmmaker Andrew Jara Set to premiere new movie at Rio Grande TheatreWhy a 65-year-old construction company has filed for bankruptcyWhat’s driving record levels of migration to the US border?3 El Paso hospitals earn ‘A’ gradesEl Paso venture fund Ecotone places its first betsBorderland Bourbon: Maker’s Mark ‘bring good taste to tastes good’Water for all! UTEP grad works for clean water supply Images Videos CommentedOne-on-one with U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Biden vetoes bid by Congress to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from SE Asia iTop Screen Recorder 4: Effortlessly Record Screen and Create Pro-looking Videos Armed Mississippi man killed by police after barricading himself inside residence, authorities say US condemns arrest of former US consulate employee in Russia Gas pipeline gets new permit to build in Appalachian national forest Democrat pledges ethics package in his challenge of Mississippi GOP governor Church members hoping whoever stole truckload of organ pipes will repent, shipment can be recovered Donald Trump receives warning from the Village People
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.