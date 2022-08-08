Be wary of these default tech settings Aug 8, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEl Paso businessman charged in wire fraud schemeKhloe Kardashian splits from mystery boyfriendStartupBus stops in El Paso; Pioneers 21 business incubator offers guidance to Silicon Valley entrepreneursWhat’s next for Sylvia Acosta; leaving the YWCA for the National Minority Supplier Development CouncilFixed Idea celebrates 30 years of ‘Chuco Ska’El Paso icon Maynard Haddad diesFort Bliss general: ‘We are America’s tank’Tropicana Building awarded $11 million in tax creditsKappy's Corner: The secret is out — El Paso a hotbed for recruitsSergio Hernandez Images Videos CommentedCity measure promises to keep streets safer (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died Oklahoma prisons director who oversaw executions retiring PA groups' call to action for reproductive rights Man on trial in Texas says he did not kill 2 teen daughters Cambodian ambassador: Looted artworks are 'souls' of culture Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation Nebraska won't hold special legislative session on abortion Woman sentenced as teen to life in prison set to be paroled
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.