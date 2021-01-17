The Yucca Council of the Boy Scouts of America has awarded 11 young El Pasoans in Troop 4 the rank of Eagle Scout. Pictured above with Scoutmaster Sam Snoddy, center, they are, from left, Zach Caguingin, Mauricio Gonzalez, Adrian Garcia, Hampton Perez, Lucas Patek, Marco Melchor, Jorge Caraveo, Sam Gutierrez, Alex Carrillo, Noah Vick and Hollis McGrail. The scouts have been on numerous 50 mile hiking and canoeing trips, many of them on over 10 trips, to places like Ely in Minnesota, Alaska and the Gila National Forest. They have completed many service projects this year, including cleaning up Scenic Drive, Feather Lake and Keystone Heritage Park. Snoddy, who has served as scoutmaster of Troop 4 since 1986, has overseen the culmination of 175 Eagle Scouts.

