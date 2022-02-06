TTUHSC El Paso President Dr. Richard Lang, left, and WestStar’s executive chairman, Rick Francis, second from left, gather around the oversized check with other bank executives, medical students and staff in the lobby of Medical Sciences Building II at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The El Paso-based financial institution announced a gift of $500,000 to the university Monday, Jan. 31. The donation will be used to match other donors’ contributions to fund scholarships for Texas Tech El Paso students.

