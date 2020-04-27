Have you had a medical procedure, screening or other health care service that was canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic? El Paso Inc. is working on a story about the impact of medical procedure restrictions on El Pasoans, and we would like to hear about your experience. To get in touch, please email staff writer Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com.

