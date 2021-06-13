CIUDAD JUÁREZ – Angelica Ruiz crossed the border for her vaccine appointment at the El Paso County Coliseum in February. The Juárez native remembers that it took her less than half an hour to get to the location and be completely vaccinated against COVID-19.
Even though she lives in Juárez, Ruiz is a permanent legal resident of the United States, so the pandemic border restrictions did not affect her.
“I am very much at peace and very happy that we are all vaccinated already, even though I still need the other part to be completely happy,” said Ruiz, whose parents died of COVID-19.
If Ruiz, who is 57, would have waited for her turn in Mexico, she wouldn’t have received her first dose until the end of May. Ruiz’s husband and children were also vaccinated in El Paso.
Like Ruiz’s family, other American residents and citizens who live in Juárez have crossed to the U.S. to be vaccinated. But health officials in El Paso are not keeping record of how many.
Health authorities in the Mexican state of Chihuahua said it is hard to determine the exact number since a large percentage of the population has dual nationality, Mexican and American.
“It was certainly a large amount of people, and that helped the people who live in this city and who were immunized before the rest of the population. This leaves vaccines for other people,” said Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla, Mexico’s medical director for the northern region.
Since the state of Texas does not require those who get vaccinated to provide residency information, the city of El Paso does not track the number of people who live in Juárez and get vaccinated in El Paso.
“When you’re in our community and you want a vaccine, you can get vaccinated independently of your status or situation,” El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.
Dr. Melba Muniz, executive director of Alianza para Colaboraciones Fronterizas, an association that works with the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, said the two cities have different vaccination processes.
“The people who want to get vaccinated here (in Juárez) must register on a list, wait to be called and stand in line for many hours to be able to get the vaccine,” Muniz said. “On the other hand, it is very easy to do so in El Paso.”
In addition to those living on the border, Mexicans with visas or with the financial capacity to pay for a flight have also been able to get vaccinated in the U.S., Muniz said.
As of Sunday, June 6, almost 490,000 people in El Paso had received at least one vaccine dose and more than 390,000 were fully vaccinated.
In Juárez, which has a population that is twice as large as El Paso, more than 230,000 people had received at least one dose, according to the Secretary of Wellbeing.
Traveling by plane to get vaccinated
For Chihuahua City resident Daniela Uribe, traveling by plane to Houston, where her oldest sister lives, was the fastest option for her and her family to get vaccinated.
Uribe asked to be identified by a pseudonym so as to not risk possible visa renewals for her and her family.
“We saw it as an opportunity to visit my sister,” Uribe said. “The other reason was that even though it was almost my dad’s time to get the vaccine, we didn’t know which one he was getting. We were sure he was going to get the vaccine we wanted over there.”
Even though they are completely vaccinated, Uribe and her family feel that they should still take precautions.
“I am aware that I still have to wear a face mask when I go out,” Uribe said. “It doesn’t matter much anymore; it’s the peace of mind that we are now fine.”
In her home, Uribe said, it feels like everything is back to normal now that they don’t have to follow the ritual of disinfecting their clothes, shoes and groceries when they return from the supermarket.
Getting back to normal
For Angelica Ruiz, the transition to living her life like it was before the pandemic has been more difficult, even though she has been fully vaccinated for more than two months.
In November, Ruiz and her family got COVID-19, including her mother and father. Both older adults died and Ruiz said that “left a mark.”
Ruiz still takes precautions when she goes shopping in El Paso and Juárez and says that she and her husband have only gone out to eat once this year.
“I ask God that I don’t get it again because I don’t know if I’ll make it again,” Ruiz said. “That doesn’t allow me to have that trust again.”
Even though it gives her some confidence that the majority of the population of El Paso is vaccinated, Ruiz wishes more El Pasoans would get vaccinated since they have that option, unlike their neighbors from Juárez.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who are completely vaccinated do not need to wear a facemask in most settings, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Samaniego encourage people to take precautions.
Samaniego added that Juárez’s population must be considered in order to reach herd immunity.
“We need to show our neighbors in the south that we want them to come here as soon as possible,” Samaniego said. “When we talk about normality, it will not be normal until our relationship with Juárez and Chihuahua returns to how it was before.”
Samaniego said that a spike in COVID-19 infections in one or both border cities could prevent the easing of travel restrictions at the ports of entry.
The American government has extended the restrictions until June 21. But Mexico’s embassy in the U.S. and the secretary of foreign affairs announced that both countries are negotiating to ease restrictions on June 22.
“To me, this is an initiative that if we do things right here and in Juárez, there is a possibility for the bridges to open,” Samaniego said.
This story was produced as part of the Puente News Collaborative, a binational partnership of news organizations in Juárez and El Paso. It was translated from Spanish.
