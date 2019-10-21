The University of Texas at El Paso, established in April 1913, first opened its doors to students on Sept. 28, 1914 – 105 years ago.
At the time, the university was known as the Texas State School of Mines and Metallurgy, and consisted of three buildings on 22 acres of what was then the El Paso Military Institute near Fort Bliss in Northeast El Paso.
Only two years later, a fire destroyed the Main Building.
Four new buildings were later erected at the university’s present site at the foothills of the Franklin Mountains – the first of which was Old Main in 1917. By 1918, the school was renamed the University of Texas Department of Mines and Metallurgy.
Its name changed to Texas College of Mines and Metallurgy in 1921 and to Texas Western College in 1949. It became UTEP in 1966.
Old Main – with its distinct Bhutanese architecture – is still in use today and stands tall at the center of campus.