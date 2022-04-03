Editor’s note: This is a continuation of the discussion of the financial crisis, global developments and the COVID-19 pandemic as they change the long-term direction of our economy. The column is by David B. Prilliman, who is a principal with Professional Investment Counsel Inc. in El Paso.
Politicians and bureaucrats love to make excuses and divert blame away from themselves, and the ongoing surge in inflation is a good example.
As everyone knows, inflation began rising at the beginning of last year. This has created an ever-changing narrative and list of excuses designed to explain the rise in inflation.
At first, the administration and Federal Reserve repeatedly said that inflation was “transitory” – caused by the pandemic and subsequent supply bottlenecks. They concluded that inflation would simply go away once the temporary supply/demand imbalance returned to normal.
Now that it is apparent that inflation is becoming embedded within the U.S. economy, this explanation has simply disappeared. The Fed took the unusual step of stating that it would stop using the word transitory when describing inflation.
As inflation continued to rise last year, the new argument was that the situation was caused by “corporate greed.” This explanation never held water since the U.S. has a highly competitive business environment, and it was obvious that input costs, including transportation, commodities and parts, were all rising. There was also an apparent lack of worker availability.
Then they told us that inflation was a “good thing” because it showed that consumption was increasing. Who could believe this ridiculous argument?
So, it must be the oil companies that are causing the problem by not providing enough oil to keep up with demand so they can hike the price of oil.
This argument does not make much sense. Production constraints caused by the elimination of the Keystone Pipeline, the cessation of drilling on federal lands, added red tape and a reluctance to lend to the oil industry have all combined to reduce production by 1.5 million barrels per day over the past year. Some of this shortfall has been filled by Russia, which has been exporting 650,000 barrels per day to the U.S.
We are now begging OPEC and potentially Venezuela to produce more oil.
And, finally, the most ludicrous excuse is that gas prices and our inflation problem have been caused by Vladimir Putin.
Granted, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused a spike in the price of oil in recent weeks. But everyone knows that gasoline prices were already elevated on Feb. 24 when the invasion began.
All these arguments are excuses to divert attention away from two of the primary causes of our inflation dilemma.
Inflation is a product of supply and demand. If demand is high while supply is low, then inflation is created. Conversely, if there is excess supply and little demand, then there is downward pressure on inflation.
The Fed was in an over-accommodative stance throughout most of 2021 by printing money through the purchase of mortgage-backed and Treasury securities – $120 billion per month – while keeping short-term interest rates near zero. This caused an explosion in the money supply and the Fed’s balance sheet.
The problem was that this policy was continued long after it was needed. The Fed should have known that the over-accommodative monetary stimulus in response to the pandemic crisis in 2020 was no longer needed in 2021, since GDP and other economic indicators were all improving
In addition, the Fed should have taken a preemptive approach to inflation at the beginning of 2021 when its 2% inflation target was breached. Had they followed this monetary approach, which the Fed had been following for 40 years, then much of the embedded inflation we are now experiencing could have been averted.
Now the Federal Reserve has to play catch-up and has enacted a pivot of sorts. While the bond purchases have stopped and the Fed did announce a 0.25% increase in interest rates, they run the risk of doing too little, too late.
Short-term interest rates at 0.25% have no effect when inflation is closer to 8%, so the Fed will need to be much more aggressive as the year progresses.
What the Fed should have known from the country’s experience in the 1970s is that it is easier to fight inflation when you get in front of it. When you chase inflation, you have to be more aggressive to bring it under control.
Congress has also played a key role in our inflation situation.
When the pandemic first hit in early 2020, Congress and the administration reacted quickly with a series of stimulus packages aimed at reducing the impact of imposed lockdowns and the pandemic. In all, about $5 trillion was appropriated in this effort.
Of course, the government had to borrow money to pay for the stimulus packages. As a result, the debt-to-GDP ratio has risen to the highest level ever recorded, exceeding the all-time high reached at the end of World War II.
The big problem is that over half of the $5 trillion issued by the Treasury to has been bought by the Federal Reserve. Stated more bluntly: The U.S. has been printing money to buy its own debt.
When taken in tandem, the Fed and Congress have created a supply-demand imbalance that is fueling inflation and inflation expectation. These policies have caused too much cash to chase too few goods and services.
It seems apparent that elevated inflation will be with us into the foreseeable future. The Fed now holds most of the cards as it rediscovers how inflation takes on a life of its own the longer it persists.
Email questions or comments to David B. Prilliman at davepic@sbcglobal.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.