Editor’s note: This is a continuation of the discussion of the financial crisis, global developments and the COVID-19 pandemic as they change the long-term direction of our economy. The column is by David B. Prilliman, who is a principal with Professional Investment Counsel Inc. in El Paso.
Is inflation dead? It wasn’t that long ago when the idea of inflation was something from the past with the true demon facing world economies being “deflation” or an actual reduction in the price of goods and services.
This line of thinking forced central banks from around the world to lower short-term interest rates to near-zero – or in the case of Europe and Japan – to below zero by creating negative interest rates.
The threat of deflation also forced central banks to initiate so-called quantitative easing programs where they purchased massive amounts of debt to provide economic stimulus and prevent a global depression. These radical moves were unprecedented and are still in effect today.
Today it is apparent that inflation is alive and well with the trailing 12-month consumer price index rising 1.7% in February, 2.6% in March and a 12-year high of 4.2% in April.
So the next question is whether this strong uptick in inflation is a temporary situation, as suggested by the Federal Reserve, or a more permanent resurgence in inflation.
Many people remember the inflation and hyperinflation of the 1970s. While the Arab oil embargo and commodity inflation are seen as the main culprits, it was actually caused by several factors.
To maintain fiscal spending levels, the Nixon administration took America off of the gold standard and devalued the dollar in the early 1970s. This allowed the country to pay back debt with cheaper dollars, but it also reduced the purchasing power of consumers.
Then wage and price controls were put in place to fight the early onsets of inflation as a result of the devalued dollar and the embargo. These policies were a complete failure and merely created pent-up demand and inflationary pressure.
Compounding the problem was that Baby Boomers were coming of age and buying houses, cars and furniture. Inflation at that time also resulted in a consumer mindset of “I had better buy it today because it will cost more tomorrow.” This created a perpetual machine of inflation expectation.
One factor often overlooked is the mindset of the Federal Reserve at that time. The Fed believed it was better to wait until inflation became apparent before tightening money policy rather than taking a preemptive approach. This forced Fed leaders to chase inflation instead of getting in front of it, resulting in drastic tightening policies, stagnant growth and recessions.
Many of these factors are in place today, including supply chain disruptions and commodity inflation, misguided fiscal and monetary policies and current consumer sentiment.
Anyone who has been to a grocery store lately knows that inflation is present. The price increases we are seeing are due to several factors, but the main culprits are higher costs due to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and higher commodity prices.
For example, corn, which is used in a wide range of food products and other things like ethanol, is up 120% in the past year alone.
Commodity inflation is not limited to food. As reported recently in this newspaper, lumber prices are up as much as 300% in the past year. When coupled with low housing inventories and increased demand, housing prices have been going up across the nation.
However, just as in the 1970s, commodity inflation is not the sole cause of inflationary pressure today.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Congress was quick to act by passing the $3.6 trillion stimulus package known as the CARES Act. This action helped stop the economic damage caused by the pandemic and probably speeded the recovery.
But with the economy growing robustly and vaccinations being widely administered, why is Congress adding fuel to the inflation fire by increasing future spending at an unfathomable pace. Also, why haven’t they scaled back stimulus that is not as necessary as it was even six months ago?
Of course, the answer is politics, but what many of these politicians may or may not realize is that adding stimulus to a growing economy creates inflation and asset bubbles that eventually burst.
One offshoot of stimulus combined with a growing economy is that many employers are unable to fill positions. This is because many people simply find it beneficial to stay unemployed due to generous pandemic-related unemployment benefits and remote schooling.
The numbers bear this out. The employment numbers released on May 7 show that only 266,000 jobs were added in April compared to pre-release expectations of 1 million jobs. This has occurred at a time when listed job openings are at an all-time high.
That means employers have to increase wages and benefits to hire new employees and get them off the unemployment rolls. So far companies have been able to pass on these added costs onto consumers.
Current monetary policy is not helping the inflation picture. After becoming Fed chairman in the late 1970s, Paul Volcker reversed Fed logic and crushed inflation by getting in front of inflation instead of waiting for it to develop. This approach to inflation became the mantra of the Fed for the next 30+ years.
Now the Fed has reversed itself and has reverted to 1970’s thinking by taking a wait-and-see position and declaring that inflationary pressures are temporary. They have also come out and said, possibly due to political influence, that they would not raise interest rates until 2023.
What many people may not realize is that in addition to keeping short-term interest rates low, the Federal Reserve is involved in an aggressive quantitative easing program – call it QE 4 – where they are purchasing $120 billion a month in debt securities to provide liquidity and support massive deficit spending. This pumping of money into the system creates inflationary pressure that will only increase if more fiscal stimulus is added.
The bottom line is that fiscal and monetary policies are out of sync with economic realities. If this situation continues and accelerates with added stimulus spending and over-accommodative monetary policy, then the recent surge in inflation will not be temporary and will become embedded within our economy.
Email questions or comments to David B. Prilliman at davepic@sbcglobal.net.
