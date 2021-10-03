Editor’s note: This is a continuation of the discussion of the financial crisis, global developments and the COVID-19 pandemic as they change the long-term direction of our economy. The column is by David B. Prilliman, who is a principal with Professional Investment Counsel Inc. in El Paso.
With all the recent events that have occurred involving Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccines and the congressional spending debate, most of the media seems to have forgotten about the one thing that affects the everyday lives of all Americans: inflation.
On Sept. 14, the Labor Department announced that inflation, or more specifically the Consumer Price Index, rose by 5.3% in August as compared to a year ago. That’s in addition to the trailing 12-month increases of 5% in May and 5.4% in June and July.
Put another way, inflation has risen at a 7% annualized rate so far this year. This is a shocking disconnect from the 25 years leading up to the pandemic when the Consumer Price Index averaged 1.8% per year.
Anyone who has been to a grocery store, restaurant or gas station lately already knows that inflation is alive and well.
The Federal Reserve has responded by stating that the resurgence in inflation is merely “transitory” and will disappear once the current supply chain shortages are rectified.
But will it? Or is the recent uptick an indication of a longer-term resurgence in inflation?
To soothe inflationary fears and calm financial markets, Fed governor Lael Brainard said in a speech June 1, “Should inflation move materially above 2%, we have the tools and experience to gently guide inflation back down to target,” which is 2%.
Well, we are at 5.3% today and have been above 2% for the past eleven months. It also appears that we will stay above 2% into the foreseeable future.
At what point will the Fed recognize that inflation might not be transitory and end their over-accommodative monetary policy where they buy $120 billion per month in mortgage-backed and Treasury securities while keeping short-term interest rates near zero.
What is disturbing about the whole process is the Federal Reserve’s current perception and approach to inflation.
Many people remember the inflation and hyperinflation of the 1970s. While the Arab oil embargo and commodity inflation are often seen as the main culprits of the situation, one factor often overlooked is the mindset of the Federal Reserve at that time. They believed that it was better to wait until inflation became apparent before tightening monetary policy rather than taking a preemptive approach. This forced them to chase inflation instead of getting in front of it resulting in drastic tightening policies, stagnant growth and recessions.
