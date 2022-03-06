AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington.
Both easily won their party’s nomination for governor on Tuesday. Abbott is now in a commanding position as he seeks a third term, beginning his run with more than $50 million and campaigning on a strongly conservative agenda in America’s largest Republican state. That leaves O’Rourke, an El Paso native, facing an uphill effort to recapture the magic of his 2018 Senate campaign, when he nearly ousted Ted Cruz.
“This group of people, and then some, are going to make me the first Democrat to be governor of the state of Texas since 1994,” O’Rourke told supporters in Fort Worth, where in 2018 he flipped Texas’ largest red county. “This is on us. This is on all of us.”
Abbott said, “Republicans sent a message.”
“They want to keep Texas on the extraordinary path of opportunity that we have provided over the past eight years,” his campaign said in a statement.
The GOP primary for state attorney general was more competitive. Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement wasn’t enough to prevent incumbent Ken Paxton from being forced into a May runoff. He’ll face Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the nephew of one president and grandson of another, after neither captured a majority of the votes cast. While Paxton won more votes than Bush on Tuesday, his failure to win outright could raise questions about the power of Trump’s endorsement as he seeks to reshape the party in his image in other primaries later this year.
Democrats faced challenges of their own. Nine-term U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar was trying to avoid becoming the first Democratic member of Congress to lose a primary this year. He will instead head into a runoff against progressive Jessica Cisneros.
The primary also tested Republican efforts to more aggressively court Hispanic voters. Counties along the state’s border with Mexico, long a stronghold for Democrats, were on track to smash Republican turnout levels compared with recent elections.
That was the latest warning sign for Democrats who are trying to hold the line with Hispanic voters who swung toward Trump in 2020.
Republicans are betting that
the Texas primaries will be the first step toward them retaking Congress in November, pointing to Biden’s low approval ratings, inflation and anger about the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Russia’s war with Ukraine could also have deep political implications.
History is also on the GOP’s side. The party controlling the White House has lost congressional seats in the first midterm race every election cycle this century except in 2002, after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The fight over the GOP’s future is much fiercer than it was 20 years ago, though.
U.S. Rep. Van Taylor of North Texas, for instance, became a target for some on the right after he voted to certify Biden’s electoral victory and to create an independent commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection. The Republican was forced into a runoff after facing four primary challengers who largely refused to accept Biden’s victory and tried to minimize the mob’s Capitol attack.
National Democrats say Trump’s outsize GOP influence and an economy roaring back from the pandemic may help them counter political precedent.
