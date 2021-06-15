Sundt Construction is inviting proposes to bid on the City of El Paso’s Eastside
Regional Police Command Center CMaR Project at 14301 Pebble Hills Blvd.
ElPaso, TX 79938
Description: The scope will include the construction of an approximately
40,000 sf building to house the El Paso Police Department Regional Command
for east ElPaso. The facility is to be located on a ten-acre city-owned parcel at
the intersection of Pebble Hills Boulevard and Tim Foster Street in east ElPaso.
It is envisioned that the facility house roughly 280 staff including police
special operations, patrol, administration, and criminal investigations as well
as infrastructure for suspect custody and evidence processing, bond office,
gymnasium/locker room, and an on-site vehicle service bay and fueling
station. Secured parking is to be provided for the police fleet and patrol
members personal vehicles; public parking will also be provided.
MANDATORY BID DUE DATE: 07/01/2021–2:00PM
TO: txbid@sundt.com
BIDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED IN ANY OTHER MANOR OR AFTER THE BID DUE
DATE AND TIME!
Mandatory prequalification’s procedures, plans and specifications are in iSqFt:
https://app.isqft.com/#/project/itb6355421
Questions P.O.C.: Prequal - Lisa Best, lebest@sundt.com, 520.750.625,
Project: Precon PM-Jed Heuberger jrheuberger@sundt.com;
Sr.Estimator - Yazmin Trueba, oytrueba@sundt.com 915.629.5405
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.