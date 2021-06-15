Sundt Construction, under CMAR is inviting proposers to bid on the City of El Paso’s MACC Project (Phase 1 Library + Phase 2 Mexican American Cultural Center), 501 North Oregon Street, El Paso Tx 79901 (downtown).
Description: Phase1: 4 Level (Subbasement, Basement, 1st 2nd) existing 70,000
SF concrete structure to house Main Library Branch: full renovation, specific area structural upgrades, new main stair with structural upgrades, new curtain wall, glass, structural steel, main entry
Phase2: 2 Level (1st, 2nd) existing 50,000 SF steel and concrete structure to
house new MACC: full renovation and 8,500 SF addition.
MANDATORY BID DUE DATE: June 29, 2021 by 2:00 pm
TO: txbid@sundt.com
BIDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED IN ANY OTHER MANOR OR AFTER THE BID
DUE DATE AND TIME!
Mandatory prequalification’s procedures, plans and specifications are in iSqFt:
6344184-MACC-Mexican American Cultural Center & Library - Sundt
Construction,Inc
Questions P.O.C.: Prequal - Lisa Best, lebest@sundt.com, 520.750.625,
Project: Precon PM-Jed Heuberger jrheuberger@sundt.com;
Sr.Estimator - Yazmin Trueba, oytrueba@sundt.com 915.629.5405
