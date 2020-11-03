Stocks rallied on Tuesday, continuing a reversal from sharp losses last week as traders turned their attention away from the pandemic and toward the resolution of the U.S. presidential campaign.
Although the election has been marked by rising anxiety and uncertainty, in part because of concerns that the outcome will be contested or could lead to civil unrest, investors are hoping that lawmakers in Washington can return their focus to a stimulus plan to support the economy.
Wall Street has been clamoring for such a program for months, with analysts suggesting it would help boost the economy, corporate profits, consumer spending and, by extension, the stock market. But months of negotiations between the White House and the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives fizzled out in recent weeks, even as the country faces its largest wave of infections from COVID-19.
“The signal that the market cares about is that one way or another, more stimulus is likely coming, especially with rising virus case counts,” Jason Draho, head of asset allocation for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note to clients.
With the last polls released before Tuesday’s vote putting Joe Biden in the lead, the trading may have also reflected some optimism that a Biden victory would lead to a bigger stimulus plan than Democrats would be able to negotiate with President Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Senate.
For weeks, analysts have said that a victory for Biden — and Democrats in the contest for the Senate — would herald another major spending program aimed at shoring up an economy still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic. Traders across the financial markets appeared to be taking positions Tuesday that would pay off if Biden prevailed.
“Suddenly there’s this feeling of, you know, what happens if I’m not positioned and Biden wins tonight?” said Simon Maughan, head of trading alpha at Liquidnet, a brokerage firm and operator of alternative trading systems, where institutional investors can trade stocks and bonds outside of exchanges.
The S&P 500 rose 1.8% on Tuesday, its best one-day gain in nearly a month, adding to a rise of 1.2% the day before. The gains are, in part, a rebound from a sharp 5.6% tumble in the S&P 500 last week, the benchmark index’s worst weekly showing since March, as investors contemplated growing risks that officials in some states could begin to reimpose restrictions on economic activity to quell the resurging virus outbreak.
On Tuesday, sectors that are especially sensitive to short-term swings in economic activity led the gains, with industrial, financial and consumer discretionary stocks the top performing groups in the S&P 500. The Russell 2000 index of small capitalization stocks, which includes companies whose businesses are more oriented on the American domestic economy, jumped 2.9%.
Trading in other markets was also consistent with growing expectations that the government would be doing more borrowing and spending to support growth. The dollar fell, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.88%, the highest it has been since early June, as investors seemed to price in both faster growth and rising amounts of debt, both of which tend to push yields up.
“The more recent price action may suggest that the markets are once again positioning for a decisive Biden victory and even a ‘blue wave,’” in which Democrats win both houses of Congress, said Valentin Marinov, a currency strategist at Crédit Agricole.
The optimistic mood also propelled oil prices higher, with West Texas Intermediate futures up nearly 3%.
“The bets are on Biden,” said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst for S&P Dow Jones Indices.
But the bets also meant that an unexpected outcome, like another odds-defying victory by Trump or an election result that is bound up in lengthy court challenges, could leave markets unsteady.
A vote that is so close in certain swing states that the outcome hangs on litigation would be trouble for investors. In such an uncertain environment, there won’t be any progress on a stimulus deal, delaying the arrival of any more help for the economy.
