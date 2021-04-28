Job description
El Paso Inc. is a local newspaper focused on El Paso’s business and professional community, publishing since 1995. The company is looking for a staff photographer/multimedia journalist to join its editorial team. The ideal candidate understands and is passionate about news photography and visual storytelling in print and digital platforms. Candidates should be self-starters who work well with teams, have the moxie to command photoshoots and are excited about El Paso Inc.’s place in the local news landscape.
Key responsibilities
• Lead the planning and development of the company’s short- and long-term photography, video and multimedia needs and goals for creating and providing engaging storytelling through visuals for print and digital platforms.
• Proactively engage and participate with the leadership, editorial and graphics teams to meet those needs and goals.
• Shoot photos, videos and other multimedia for all print and digital platforms. The range of assignments can include, but are not limited to, spot news, interviews, news conferences and community social events.
• Monitor the editorial schedule and assume responsibility for the visual component, whether or not directly assigned.
• Schedule and organize shoots and on occasion assign freelancers when needed.
• Write accurate and complete cutlines for photos, including identifying people and providing details of the event covered.
• File content, including photos and videos, in the right place in a timely manner to ensure all deadlines are met.
• Post content to digital platforms, including our website and social media, in a timely manner to ensure all deadlines are met.
• Maintain an organized photography archive and retrieve archived images as needed; improve and expand archives and implement processes for an improved archival system.
• Produce regular stand-alone feature photos/videos/multimedia and monitor community activities for opportunities.
• Manage photography schedule and help ensure the company has adequate photography coverage and/or prioritization among editors.
• Produce some client photography for advertisements.
• Obtain media credentials if required.
• Facilitate any photography sales for the company.
• Contribute to digital content development.
• Engage and participate in company activities.
Skills and qualifications
• Photography/video equipment
• Real news photography and multimedia journalism experience, 2 years preferred
• Great eye for shot composition and understands the different needs of the different products/platforms
• Ability to handle multiple projects, work under pressure and meet deadlines
• Ability to keep up in a fast-paced environment and easily adapt to evolving trends and expectations
• Confidence in commanding photo shoots and assignments
• Highly motivated to contribute to the news team and news products
• Passionate about the craft and developing it
• Self-starter, meaning able to take responsibility without close supervision and understand how to follow through
• A team player – helpful and easy to get along and work with
• Excellent organization and time management skills
• Excellent written and verbal skills
• Schedule flexibility, full-time availability
• Experience with CMS
• Bachelor’s degree preferred related to field
• Spanish fluency a plus
Email resumes to web@elpasoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.