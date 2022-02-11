As we get ready for Super Bowl 56 on Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams facing the Cincinnati Bengals, I recalled there's a pair of former UTEP football players who spent time with each franchise.
Brian Young was selected by the Rams in the 5th round of the 2000 NFL Draft and Thomas Howard played two seasons for the Bengals.
Young
Young played his high school football at Andress before starring on the defensive line for the Miners. He wore No. 66 for the Rams and he started every game of his second season in the NFL.
Arguably, 2001 is Young’s best pro season of his career as he finished his sophomore campaign with 6 ½ sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, and the only interception of his pro career. Two years later, he started 12 of 16 games and he had four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
Young spent his last five seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, but injuries forced him to retire after 9 years in the league.
Howard
Howard was a 2nd round pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2006 NFL Draft, and he played his first five seasons in the Bay area with the silver and black. In fact, former Miners teammate Johnny Lee Higgins joined him in Oakland from 2007 through 2010.
Howard signed with the Bengals in 2011 as a 28-year-old free agent and his first season in Cincinnati was a good one. He started 15 of 16 games and he finished with 99 combined tackles and a career high four quarterback hits.
After playing the first game in 2012, Howard tore his ACL in practice and he was immediately placed on Injured Reserve for the rest of the season. Sadly, Howard died the following year in a high-speed auto accident. He was 30.
Other standouts
Young and Howard might be the most prominent former Miners who have played with the Bengals and Rams, but there have been plenty of other former UTEP standouts who spent time with both franchises.
For the Los Angeles Rams, guard Riley Matheson in 1947 and defensive back Jesse Whittenton in 1956 both spent one season in southern California. Tight end Brian Natkin (2003), running back Paul Smith (2006), receivers Joe West (2010), Kris Adams (2011), and defensive backs Drew Thomas (2013), and Darren Woodard (2013) all played for the Rams when they were in St. Louis.
Three other former Miners played in Cincinnati over the last 20 years. Quarterback Jordan Palmer was a backup for the Bengals from 2008 through 2011.
Three of those seasons (2008 - 2010) were also spent with his brother Carson, who was the starting quarterback for Cincinnati.
Linebacker James Davidson spent the 2014 season with the Bengals and fullback Darrin Laufasa was with the team in 2017.
Kick-off for the big game is 4:30 p.m. MST on NBC, with the first Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform at half-time.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4-7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. Email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
