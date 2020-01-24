Aaron Jones’ season came to an end on Jan. 19 in Santa Clara, California.
When you examine what the third-year running back was able to do on the football field for the Green Bay Packers, it is the most dominant professional performance we have ever seen in a single season by an El Paso athlete.
When you add up the 16-game regular season and two playoff contests, Jones rushed for 1,202 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 505 receiving yards and another four touchdown catches. His 23 total touchdowns are the most ever by a Packers player in a single season.
Jones moved to El Paso from Virginia Beach when he was 12 years old, and he has dominated the field at every level from Burges High School to UTEP and now the NFL.
There have been a number of high school standouts who went on to play professionally: Brian Young, Paul Smith, Ray Mickens, Ed Stansbury, Billy Davis, and John Skelton all played in the NFL.
Young and Mickens enjoyed the most successful individual careers of the group, while Davis won a pair of Super Bowls with the Cowboys and the Ravens.
Jesse Whittenton starred at Ysleta High School and Texas Western before becoming a mainstay with the Packers for nine seasons. He made a pair of Pro Bowls as a cornerback, won a pair of NFL Championships under Vince Lombardi, and he was later inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame.
The most famous NFL star with El Paso connections did not play high school football in the Sun City. NFL Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard transferred to Texas Western from Rice where he excelled for the Miners.
He later re-wrote the record books when he starred for the New York Jets in the 1960s and was Joe Namath’s favorite target.
The American Football League was a more innovative, pass oriented league compared to the National Football League in those days. Statistically, Maynard’s best seasons were in 1965 when he led the AFL with 14 touchdown catches and in 1967 when his 1,434 receiving yards led the league.
Baseball has seen the most El Pasoans make the Major Leagues.
Over the years, Andy Cohen, Sid Cohen, Frank Johnson, Bruce Ruffin, Alan Zinter, Frank Castillo, Butch Henry, Mark Grudzielanek, Armando Almanza, Rocky Coppinger, Omar Quintanilla, and Fernando Rodriguez have all played in the bigs. Grudzielanek was an All Star in 1996 with the Montreal Expos. Not all of them were native El Pasoans, but each of them played high school baseball in El Paso.
Texas Western and later UTEP has seen many of their former players play and star in the National Basketball Association.
However, none of them played their high school basketball in El Paso.
Kenny Thomas played at Austin high for three seasons but he moved to Albuquerque his senior year of high school. He played college basketball at New Mexico and later enjoyed an 11-year career in the NBA.
Kayla Thornton, a key rotational player for the Dallas Wings, played high school basketball at Irvin and later finished her college career as UTEP’s all-time leading scorer. Thornton is considered the most successful pro basketball player to have played high school ball in El Paso.
Green Bay’s Jones is only 25 years old, and he is still developing into one of the game’s best running backs.
Despite his terrific season, he failed to make the Pro Bowl and lost out to Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott and Christian McCaffery. Jones is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Packers could decide to lock him down to a long term deal this offseason.
Regardless, the sky is the limit for Jones, who has put El Paso and “The 915” on the map with every one of his touchdowns.