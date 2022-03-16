The El Paso Rhinos’ NA3HL team is looking for fans to fill the house this weekend as it makes its way through the Fraser Cup division finals – with free admission to the games.
The team advanced to the division finals after topping the Oklahoma City Ice Hawks in Rhino Country last weekend. The Rhinos will next host the Texas RoadRunners at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
Attendance will be free as the home team seeks to thank its fans and fill the house, officials said in a news release. The first 500 fans on Saturday will receive free cowbells, and fans are encouraged to bring noisemakers.
Doors open an hour before the puck drops.
See also: Rhinos ready to roll under new coach, league
The Saturday game is the second in the best-of-three series, which kicks off a College Station, Texas, on Thursday, March 14.
If necessary, game three will be played in Rhino Country at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at the events center. That game will also have free admission.
Information: elpasorhinos.com
