New Mexico United pulled the brakes on the El Paso Locomotive FC at the Locos' 2022 home opening match on Saturday, March 19 at Southwest University Park.
“We have one of the best teams in the USL. We have some of the best players in the USL,” new Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson said, adding that he took responsibility for the 2-1 loss. “When it clicks, the players will start believing in themselves and we are going to be a good team.”
The game set the second-best record crowd of 8,124 spectators at the park.
The Locomotive are now 0-3 in the season after losing to the Las Vegas Lights 5-4 on Wednesday, March 23, and falling 1-3 against the Sacramento Republic FC in the season opener March 12.
The next Locomotive home matches are Saturday, April 9 against Monterey Bay FC and Saturday, April 23 versus Oakland Roots SC. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.
Information: 915-235-GOAL; eplocomotivefc.com
