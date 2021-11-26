With the Miners 38-28 win over Rice on Saturday, Nov. 20, UTEP guaranteed themselves a winning record for the first time since 2014.
It also means that the team will play in a postseason bowl game next month. Head coach Dana Dimel will try and do something that has not been achieved since 1967: win a bowl game and break a 54-year drought for UTEP.
I was not alive on Dec. 30, 1967, the last time the Miners won a bowl game.
That year, only 16 Division 1 college football teams played in a postseason game, and UTEP had an advantage since their home stadium played host to the annual bowl matchup.
It also marked the year the school officially changed its name from Texas Western College to the University of Texas El Paso. The University of Texas system had all of its branch schools change their names.
The Miners went 6-2-1 in the regular season under head coach Bobby Dobbs, and that was also the last year that the school competed as an independent.
In 1968, UTEP became a member of the Western Athletic Conference. The Miners’ two losses during the ’67 season were by three points (ASU 33-32 and No. 6 Wyoming 21-19) and tied Arizona 9-9.
Billy Stevens and Brooks Dawson led in passing, while Volley Murphy and Bob Wallace had huge receiving numbers.
Murphy had 40 catches for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns and Wallace hauled in 36 receptions for 603 yards and 4 touchdowns. The running game was split up between Larry McHenry, Paul White, Leroy Johnson and Gene Childs.
On the defensive side, opponents scored only 14.5 points per game against the Miners. Fred Carr led the defense that season with 148 tackles, while Charlie West anchored the defensive backfield.
This team was so good that five UTEP players were taken in the first three rounds of the 1968 NFL Draft.
Those picks consisted of Carr (5th overall to the Packers), guard George Daney (22nd to the Kansas City Chiefs), West (33rd to the Minnesota Vikings), Wallace (46th to the Chicago Bears) and Stevens (67th to the Packers).
UTEP’s game against Mississippi at the Sun Bowl marked the eighth time they were selected to play in the postseason.
At that time, all of their bowl appearances had been in El Paso.
The crowd of neaerly 34,700 fans to watch the Miners and Rebels was then a Sun Bowl record. Mississippi scored the first touchdown in the second quarter following a 52-yard interception return to UTEP’s one line.
That was the only time the Rebels would get into the end zone, and the Miners defense held them to just 109 yards of offense.
The score would stay 7-0 until the fourth quarter when the UTEP offense finally broke through. A touchdown pass by Stevens to David Karns tied the game, and then Carr forced a fumble two possessions later that set up the game winning run from McHenry. Stevens won his second Most Valuable Player award and Carr was named the Most Valuable Lineman.
That 1967 Miners werer the last great football team during a decade where UTEP dominated its competition on the field. The program has been to six bowl games since, but the Miners have always come up short.
Hopefully that dubious streak comes to an end next month.
Steve Kaplowitz
