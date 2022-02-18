Miner guard's six degrees of separation drew him to UTEP

With a new coach and several new players starting the season, it was assumed that it would take some time for the UTEP basketball team to establish some cohesion. It did.
The Miners got off to a mediocre 8-8 start, but since Conference USA action began, the Miners have shown improvement in nearly all facets of the game, including putting together a five-game winning streak in late January.
And though coach Joe Golding was relying heavily on returners Souley Boum, Jamal Bieniemy, Keonte Kennedy and Tydus Verhoeven, he knew he would need the newcomers to establish themselves to be successful.
Enter Jorell Saterfield.
The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard out of Las Cruces Mayfield High and Ranger College has come through as the scoring threat the Miners desperately needed.
Satterfield ranks fourth on the team is scoring at over eight points a game, hitting nearly 50% of his three-pointers.
“It took me a little time to get comfortable and gain some confidence,” Saterfield said. “But everything is slowing down for me now and I really feel like I can contribute.”
Saterfield’s arrival at UTEP should help the Miners for several seasons. But more interesting is how he ended up in El Paso.
“My uncle is Antoine Gillespie, who played here, and he talked to me all the time about how great El Paso and UTEP were,” Saterfield said. “When he heard that UTEP was recruiting me, my uncle kept saying ‘UTEP, UTEP, UTEP,’ and that’s the main reason I came.”
But that wasn’t the only connection Saterfield had to UTEP.
“Coach Golding told me that he’s always looked up to (former UTEP coach) Billy Gillispie, and I happened to play for Gillispie at Ranger College before coming here. The style we’re playing here is basically the same. All these ties I had to UTEP were just crazy.”
Whatever the reasons, Golding is happy to have him.
“He’s a great kid and our hardest worker. He’s always in the gym and because of that, he’s a big reason we’re winning games,” Golding said. “Teams are starting to take notice of him. They know what a great shooter he is and they’re overplaying him, so we have to find ways to get him his shot.”
Saterfield isn’t bothered by teams trying to block his number of shots.
“Even though they’re guarding me a lot closer, it opens up opportunities for my teammates,” he said. “I don’t mind not scoring. As long as we win, that’s all I care about.”
The wins have been coming. Saterfield attributes it to grit.
“We’ve been searching for an identity on both ends of the court and I think we’re starting to find it. The coaches have been preaching for us to develop a ‘street fight’ mentality and it’s beginning to pay off.”
UTEP’s next home games are Saturday, Feb. 16 against the University of Alabama; Thursday, March 3 vs Rice; and Saturday, March 5 against North Texas. Conference championships begin March 8.
Saterfield hopes UTEP is a place where he can settle down for a while. He’s lived in Seattle, Kentucky, Chicago and Las Cruces since he started high school because of his dad’s and uncle’s construction jobs, he said.
“It’s been good. I got to meet a lot of different people and experience different cultures. But I like El Paso, it’s my kind of town. It’s a little slower here but you still have a lot of things you find in a bigger city,” he said.
What does he still have to learn about the city?
“The one thing I haven’t tried yet is Mexican food, but I’m going to try it soon for sure.”
