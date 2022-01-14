Don Maynard, the former Texas Western star and New York Jets legend, died on Monday, Jan. 10 just weeks shy of his 87thbirthday.
Maynard was one of four sports figures I included in my 2018 “Mount Rushmore of El Paso Sports” story in El Paso Inc., alongside legends Don Haskins, Nolan Richardson and Andy Cohen.
Years prior to that, in November 2007, Maynard appeared as a guest on the Don Haskins Radio Show on KROD 600 FM. It was the only time that both Hall of Famers talked about their lives and careers in front of an audience.
Here are some of the highlights from that memorable conversation almost 15 years ago.
Haskins: I went through a championship game one time and my guys were about as fired up as anybody I’ve ever seen. They were flat, nobody was really excited. What is it like in the dressing room with two teams fixing to play the greatest football game of their life? Was there tension? Was there looseness?
Maynard: Well, the Jets in this particular ballgame was representing the AFL and we were just glad to be there. At the same time, we had a great running attack with Snell and Boozer as anybody in the league and we had as good a passing attack with all Texas receivers.
We had the number one defense in the league and we had a great field goalkicker. So, we had a complete balanced ballclub. We went out there, we respected the Colts, but we weren’t scared of them.
Haskins: Every time I’ve ever seen (Maynard) playing golf, he has some Cowboy boots with cleats on the bottom. What’s the story behind that?
Maynard: Well, I’ve always worn boots all my life and I’m the guy who always took the heels off and got it real low down there like a walking shoe. So, my boots were just like shoes but they had tops on them.
I just wore them and then all of a sudden I started wearing this flag outfit and I’ve been doing it for about 25 years plus. I wear a flag shirt with red shorts and white boots. They used to have tassels on the front and the guys would say that ‘he looked like a majorette.’ (Haskins laughs).
That was my trademark, and kind of still is. If I’ve won one time for the best dressed golfer, I’ve won it many times. The main thing was my flag shirt and the patriotic part that I feel for this country.
Haskins: What was the story behind (Maynard) always wearing No. 13 on his football jersey, his belt buckle, and even his phone number had a 13. It is supposed to be an unlucky number.
Maynard: Well, it’s been great for me. I played six-man football and there were only about 10 guys on the team when I was a freshman and on the kickoff in the first game, one of the guys broke his leg. Nobody else would take his number 13, so I took it as a challenge.
My sister was born on the 13th, my dad on the 13th, my brother had two 13s in his serial number, M is the 13thletter of the alphabet, then I married a majorette from Austin High School and she was born on the 13th and her first and last name made 13 letters. Then we played the Super Bowl in the 13th month of the year and the victory was the 13th of the year.
Haskins: Well, I’ll be damned. I didn’t know all that. I’ve wondered about that for years.
