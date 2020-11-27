Not being in a conference is not all that bad.
The old Border Conference disbanded in 1961-62. Unfettered by conference rules, Texas Western College, as UTEP was known then, the Miners were free to choose whatever athletes they wanted.
The following is from my book, “The Good, the Bad and the Funny of El Paso Sports”:
“UTEP was loaded with so many great coaches and players during the 1960s it would be impossible to name them all.
“But it all started with coach Bobby Dobbs. He had played at Tulsa University and at West Point for one of football’s greatest coaches, Earl “Red” Blaik. Before going to West Point because of World War II, he played for Tulsa and helped the Hurricanes beat Texas Tech in the 1942 Sun Bowl as a fullback.”
NOT ONLY THAT, but basketball coach Don Haskins was able to recruit extraordinary athletes for the team.
They were so outstanding athletes that they were able to beat University of Kentucky, 72-65, for the national championship in 1966.
Team members were Bobby Joe Hill, whose two steals were the turning points of the championship game; David Lattin, whose thundering dunk rattled Kentucky; Jerry Armstrong, who was a key in a semi-final game; David Palacio, whose inspired play avoided an upset against New Mexico University; Willie Worsley, who was only 5-foot-6 but could dunk; and Harry Flournoy, Willie Cager, Orsten Artis, Nevil Shed, Dick Myers, Louie Baudoin, Togo Railey.
BUT TO FURTHER make my point of not belonging in a conference:
When the Western Athletic Conference split in two in 1998, Texas Western College was without a conference again.
Bob Stull, athletic director at UTEP, went looking for a new conference. He picked the USA Conference. I can’t blame Stull for his choice. The money offered was outstanding.
But the Miners haven’t won a single conference championship. The eastern teams were tougher than expected.
And when three teams pulled out of playing the Miners this season, the Miners found three teams more to their liking. The Miners began the season 3-0.
KEN MOORHEAD, one of the most beloved baseball coaches at El Paso High School, is being mourned by his many admirers. He passed away earlier this month at the age of 86.
Moorhead attended Wilson High School in Oklahoma, where he played baseball and basketball. He also played both sports for Eastern Oklhoma Junior College before playing basketball for Texas Western College.
Moorhead remained in El Paso and helped coach an El Paso team to the Babe Ruth World Series in 1958. He was the head baseball coach at El Paso High from 1961-77 and won 192 games and a pair of district championships.
He coached many El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame members, including Bob Arnold, Ernie Barrueta, Ernie Carreon, Lou Camilli, Lyn Hunt, Raul Marquez and Johnny Miller.
