End of an era.
For many, the UTEP media hospitality department went unnoticed for football and men’s basketball games.
However, for those who covered the Miners or visited El Paso over the past 40 years, the pregame spreads at the Sun Bowl Stadium and Don Haskins Center were legendary.
They always featured more than a dozen restaurants from around the city and were among the greatest buffets ever served at college sporting events. They developed such a reputation that national media covering UTEP games in El Paso would say they had never seen anything like it before.
Having been fortunate enough to partake in the Miners media smorgasbord, I can tell you that no matter what kind of food you preferred, it was probably part of the pregame spread.
From a garden salad to all varieties of pizza, tacos, flautas, barbecue brisket, smoked sausage, spaghetti with meat sauce, chilaquiles, deli sandwiches, fried chicken, General Tsao’s chicken, chicken bowtie pasta, hot dogs, three kinds of burritos (brisket, picadillo and bean), nachos, fried rice, beans, pasta salad and potato salad.
Do not forget about dessert, which usually consisted of the biggest cookies you have ever seen, along with pan dulce and cake on occasion.
The buffet was started by Eddie Mullens in 1980 after returning to El Paso from Kent State to work as the UTEP sports information director. Mullens had talked to then-public address announcer Paul Strelzin about having restaurants cater the media meals.
Strelzin arranged for the best restaurants in the city to cater for the media, and in return, the university would offer the eateries game tickets.
Here are the people who volunteered their time to make the UTEP media hospitality room the best in college sports along with their years of experience.
Russ Banister and Christy Rodela, 35 years
Eddie Valdez, 32 years
Raul and Mary Hernandez, 23 years
Bob and Rita Woolley, 23 years
Daniel Rodela, 18 years
Daniel and Veronica Hernandez, 18 years
Terri Rosales, 16 years
Melissa Lopez, 13 years
Beginning in the 2020-21 season, the dining hall inside the Don Haskins Center that had served up nearly a thousand meals over the last 40 years will become the Courtside Club. The redesigned area will be open for pregame hospitality and again at halftime for UTEP season ticket holders who also donate a minimum of $5,000 annually to the Miner Athletic Club.
The university is still working with the special events and budgeting departments to come up with an area inside or near the Don Haskins Center where it can offer the media a scaled down pregame meal starting next season.
As for football, the Sun Bowl Stadium renovation will include a media dining area in the press box.
Pregame meals will either be catered by Sodexo, UTEP’s food service provider, or restaurants that work with Van Wagner Sports, UTEP athletics multi-media rights partner. Media will be served by Sodexo staff or employees of the catering company that will partner with UTEP athletics.
The change to the longtime policy will cut down on the number of UTEP complimentary tickets that are given to local restaurants.
At the same time, the university is aligning more with what other schools in college athletics do with their pregame media meals.
For me and so many other members of the media, the UTEP hospitality team was part of our Miners family.
To every volunteer who has given countless hours of their time and effort to make sure the media, school officials and every game-day staffer were well fed before every Miners home game, THANK YOU!
___
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.